S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

INDIANA, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's first quarter 2022 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its first quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION: What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 21, 2022 Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com How: Live over the Internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "1st Quarter 2022 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until April 28, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 44915.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com. Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

First quarter 2022 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at www.stbancorp.com. Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

