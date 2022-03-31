Park Lane New York Debuts Darling, Central Park South's Only Rooftop Lounge

Concepted in partnership with hospitality impresario Scott Sartiano, founder of Bond Hospitality

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Lane New York is proud to announce the debut of Darling, a chic new rooftop bar and lounge offering panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park. Located on the 47th floor of the famed hotel, Darling is the only rooftop bar on Billionaire's Row, heralding a new beginning for this historic New York icon on Central Park South. Featuring a wraparound outdoor patio oasis and bold indoor lounge designed to embrace the expansive views, Darling is an intimate and whimsical gathering space featuring an elevated gourmet cocktail menu and a selection of thoughtfully curated programming. As the final piece to the reimagined Park Lane New York after an $80 million renovation, Darling will debut to the public on April 2nd as the newest addition to Manhattan's nightlife scene, bringing the eccentric spirit of the hotel to life.

Designed by LUCID, Highgate's in-house Design & Construction Studio, Darling invites guests to enter through a staircase encased in an intricate mural of bold colors, florals, and animals paying homage to the neighboring Central Park. An ornate pink chandelier presides over the staircase, transporting guests to the hotel's rooftop garden oasis. The indoor lounge and bar area features a sprawling mural designed by artists, En Viu, continuing the visual artwork thread of storytelling found throughout the property, with pressed metal ceilings, black and white floors, and paneled walls, all juxtaposed with rich colored furniture, marble tables, and ornate lighting. On the exterior, a wraparound patio with lush greenery and eclectic furniture pieces in a variety of seating groups include canopied chairs that give a nod to the iconic horse carriages of Central Park.

The food & beverage program has been concepted by Scott Sartiano, founder of Bond Hospitality and impresario behind Zero Bond, Manhattan's most coveted private members club. The menu features an eclectic mix of gastronomic options including caviar grilled cheese, seafood towers and a A5 Wagyu Katsu Sando. Complementing this is an extensive beverage program featuring signature cocktails such as Harry's Old Fashioned; Park Lane Margarita; Darling Unlimited (Grey Goose Vodka, spiced pear, ginger, lemon, angostura) and Central Park South (Tanqueray Gin, Campari, Melon de Provence, sweet vermouth, lemon). Curated weekly programming and entertainment will feature an ongoing DJ series, exclusive events, and unique collaborations in partnership with Sartiano's Bond Hospitality.

"As the final element in the renovation of Park Lane New York, we are thrilled to unveil Darling to Billionaire's Row," said Prince A. Sanders, Managing Director of Park Lane New York. "A former luxurious, penthouse residence, now transformed to a sophisticated lounge. The views are breathtaking, but for me, it's the chic design that is so unexpected and sets the tone for the space. It's playfulness with also a little mischief. As you ascend the stairway, you enter a secret garden, greeted by whimsical creatures, hiding among the oversized flowers and vines. On the guest list are the eccentric, the creative, the conservative, and shall we say, all sorts."

"We're excited to be providing Park Lane New York guests as well as locals a truly unique experience at Darling. With all the spaces we've created at Park Lane New York, we've transformed what is to be expected of a venue in Midtown Manhattan and Darling will be no different," says Scott Sartiano, Founder of Bond Hospitality. "Upon entering the space, you are transported to a time when you can feel the energy of the city celebrating its renaissance."

Darling at Park Lane New York is located on 36 Central Park South and is open for service Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5pm to 12am and Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 1am. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are strongly encouraged and available through Resy.

