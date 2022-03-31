Meritor Announces Standard Position Agreement with Extreme Trailers, LLC

TROY, Mich., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced a new standard position agreement with Extreme Trailers, LLC. Under the three-year agreement, Meritor will supply MTA™ and MTA-Tec6™ suspensions with our latest generation EX+™ LS single piston air disc brakes, as well as the Meritor Tire Inflation System (MTIS™).

"Extreme Trailers was integral to our development process and a key partner in helping launch our MTA-Tec6. This suspension is another example of Meritor's commitment to innovation and collaboration with our customers to deliver value-added solutions for the trailer market," said Saad Malik, general manager, Front Drivetrain and Trailer for Meritor.

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Meritor that will strengthen our already successful relationship. Meritor has been a valuable partner to Extreme Trailers, helping us to grow our brand and supplying us with innovative new products. We look forward to more first-class support and industry-leading ideas as we assist our customers with weight reduction and up-time," said Luke Smith, Vice President of Supply Chain for Extreme Trailers.

The MTA-Tec6 is Meritor's lightest-weight trailer suspension, offering up to 23,000-pound capacity for tankers, flatbeds and other demanding vocational applications. It features a unique bolt-on lift kit, which provides easy assembly and enhances maneuverability and application flexibility. The MTIS tire inflation system keeps tires properly inflated to reduce wear, extend tire life and improve fuel economy.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

About Extreme Trailers, LLC

Extreme Trailers, LLC is located in Dover, Ohio and is a leader in innovative design and high-quality manufacturing of equipment for the flatbed trailer market. Established in 2016 in Dover, Ohio, the company manufactures a diverse range of products, including: an innovative, patent-pending design trademarked as the X-Lite flatbed trailer, aluminum drop deck trailers, aluminum and custom designs. For more company information, visit www.extremetrailersllc.com.

