GI Alliance Appoints Casey Chapman, M.D. to Chief Medical Officer

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, is pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Chapman has been named Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective April 1. A nationally recognized leader in GI clinical research, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and physician quality improvement efforts, Chapman has served as Regional Medical Director of Clinical Research and Education since July of 2016.

"We have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact with clinical quality and overall physician alignment."

As Chief Medical Officer, Chapman will lead organization-wide physician and clinical quality initiatives. Chapman will also serve as a liaison and advisor for the over 1200 medical staff physicians and advanced care providers. In addition to his role as CMO, he will continue to serve part-time as a practicing physician at GI Alliance in Baton Rouge.

"Casey is an outstanding physician and is an excellent choice for our new chief medical officer," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "He has demonstrated a strong track record of proven results, and we are looking forward to continued growth and advancement of physician quality initiatives."

I am excited to join the leadership team and I am proud to be part of the transformation of integrated GI care," said Dr. Chapman. "I look forward to working hard to continue the mission of patient-centric care, while maintaining, but growing our level of quality and value. We have a unique opportunity at GI Alliance to make a meaningful impact with clinical quality and overall physician alignment."

Dr. Chapman practiced at Gastroenterology Associates and Louisiana Endoscopy Center before joining GI Alliance. He has served as medical director at the Crohn's and Colitis Clinic at Baton Rouge General Health System. Chapman earned a Bachelor of Science in Zoology degree and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Louisiana State University. He completed his residency and fellowship in Gastroenterology at Louisiana State University Health Science Center in Baton Rouge.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 660 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. Practices that are part of GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

