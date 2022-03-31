Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The Talasol Refinancing

In January 2022, Talasol Solar S.L. ("Talasol"), completed a refinancing (the "Refinancing") of its project finance by closing of a Facilities Agreement in the aggregate amount of €175 million provided by European institutional lenders (the "Talasol New Financing") and early repayment in full of the outstanding €121 million under the previous Talasol project finance (the "Talasol Previous Financing"). The weighted average life of the Talasol New Financing is approximately 11.5 years, compared to an original weighted average life of 5.5 years of the Talasol Previous Financing. The Talasol New Financing bears a fixed annual interest rate at a weighted average of approximately 3%, compared to a variable interest rate that was fixed at an average of approximately 3% by an interest rate swap contract in the Talasol Previous Financing.

Although the Talasol New Financing achieved financial closing in January 2022, as the Refinancing was highly probable to be completed, our financial results as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 were impacted, mainly as follows: (i) the Talasol Previous Financing in the amount of approximately €121 million was presented as current liabilities, (ii) the fair value of the interest rate swap contract associated with the Talasol Previous Financing in the amount of approximately €3.3 million was recorded as a financing expense and presented as a current liability, (iii) the expected payment of dividend to Talasol's minority shareholders in the amount of approximately €15 million was presented as a current liability, and (iv) the Company amortized the outstanding balance of expenses that were capitalized to the Talasol Previous Financing in the aggregate amount of approximately €12.2 million. In January, the proceeds on account of the Talasol New Financing were used to repay the outstanding balance of €121 million that was presented as a current liability and the Talasol New Financing was recorded as a long term liability.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately €44.8 million for the year ended December 31 , 202 1 , compared to approximately €9.6 million for the year ended December 31 , 20 20 . The revenue increase is mainly attributable to the achievement of PAC (preliminary acceptance certificate) of the photovoltaic plant held by Talasol Solar S.L. (the " Talasol PV Plant ") on January 27, 2021 , upon which the Company commenced recognition of revenues. The increase is also attributable to the Groen Gas Gelderland B.V. biogas facility (the " Gelderland Biogas Plant ") acquisition, in December 2020 and to improved operational efficiency at the Company's biogas plants in the Netherlands .

Operating expenses were approximately €17.5 million for the year ended December 31 , 202 1 , compared to approximately €5 million for the year ended December 31 , 20 20 . This increase is mainly attributable to the achievement of PAC of the Talasol PV Plant on January 27, 2021 , and the Gelderland Biogas Plant acquisition in December 2020 . Depreciation expenses were approximately €15.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to approximately €3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

Project development costs were approximately €2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to approximately €3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 . This decrease is mainly due to capitalization of expenses in connection with the project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel (the " Manara PSP ").

General and administrative expenses were approximately €5.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to approximately €4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 . The increase is mostly due to increased D&O liability insurance costs and an increase in the management fee paid to the Company's Chairman and CEO, as well as Talasol's general and administrative expenses following the achievement of PAC of the Talasol PV Plant on January 27, 2021 .

Company's share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €0.12 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to approximately €1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 . This decrease is mainly attributable to the decrease in revenues of Dorad Energy Ltd. (" Dorad ") and higher financing expenses incurred by Dorad as a result of the CPI indexation of loans from banks.

Other income was 0 in the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to other expenses, net, of approximately €2.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2020 . The other income recorded in 2020 was due to a cancellation of a provision for potential indemnification recorded in this amount during 2019 in connection with the sale of our Italian subsidiaries.

Financing expenses, net were approximately €26.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to approximately €3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The increase in financing expenses, net, was mainly due to the following:

- Financing expenses in connection with the Talasol PV Plant, previously capitalized to fixed assets, are recognized in profit and loss starting from the PAC, consisting of (i) approximately €2.2 million of interest of bank loans, (ii) approximately €0.9 million of swap related payments, (iii) approximately €0.3 million of expenses in connection with Talasol's project financing, and (iv) approximately €2.1 million of interest accrued on shareholder loans granted by the minority shareholders of Talasol.

- An amount of approximately €15.5 million recorded as of December 31, 2021 in connection with the Talasol Refinancing. Such expenses include approximately €3.3 million recorded in connection with the termination of the interest rate swap contract and €12.2 million in connection with the amortization of the outstanding balance of expenses that were capitalized to the Talasol previous project finance.

- Approximately €0.9 million of expenses in connection with the early repayment of the Company's Series B Debentures.

Tax benefit was approximately €2.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to tax benefit of approximately €0.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2020 . The increase in tax benefit was mainly due to the expenses recorded by the Talasol PV Plant in connection with the expected prepayment of the Talasol previous project finance.

Net loss was approximately €20.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to net loss of approximately €6.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

Total other comprehensive loss was approximately €4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to total other comprehensive income of approximately €2.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2020 . The change was mainly due to changes in fair value of cash flow hedges and from foreign currency translation differences on NIS denominated operations, due to fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates.

Total comprehensive loss was approximately €24.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to total comprehensive loss of approximately €3.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2020 .

EBITDA was approximately €19.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to approximately €0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

Net cash from operating activities was approximately €15.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to net cash used in operating activities of approximately €5.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 . The increase in net cash from operating activities is mainly attributable to the achievement of PAC of the Talasol PV Plant on January 27, 2021 , upon which the Company commenced recognition of revenues and expenses.

On October 25, 2021 , the Company issued additional Series C Debentures in an aggregate principal amount of NIS 120,000 thousand (approximately €32,100 thousand) to Israeli classified investors in a private placement for an aggregate gross consideration of approximately NIS 121,600 thousand (approximately €32,529 thousand), reflecting a price of NIS 1.0135 per NIS 1 principal amount.

As of March 10, 2021 , the Company held approximately €78.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, approximately €1.9 million in marketable securities, €27.7 million in short term deposits and approximately €15.4 million in restricted short-term and long-term cash.

Fiscal 2021 CEO Review

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of the Company, provided the following CEO review:

"In 2021 the Company met its business plan goals, which included among other things:

Operating the Talasol PV Plan for the year, with PAC achieved on January 27, 2021 , with an average availability of 98%;

Refinancing the debt of the Talasol PV Plant under improved interest, term and repayment terms, which enabled an immediate repayment of shareholders' loans to Talasol's shareholders, including the Company (51%), in the aggregate amount of approximately €30 million and is expected to substantially increase the dividend paid by Talasol to its shareholders on an annual basis;

Financial closing and commencement of construction of the Manara PSP, with the tunneling construction works advancing as planned;

Constructing the Ellomay Solar PV project in Spain (28 MW) and reaching the final construction stage (the project's connection to the national grid is currently underway);

Developing a scope of 439 MW licenses for PV projects in Italy under advanced development, of which approximately 120 MW received licenses as of this date. The construction of the first project (20 MW) commenced during 2022 and works will commence on another adjacent project (15 MW) shortly;

Locating properties in Israel for the construction of the PV + storage projects of 40MW PV + 80MW/h batteries (the first tender is in advanced stages); and

Continued operational improvements in our biogas facilities in the Netherlands , including a 20% improvement in output in the Gelderland Biogas Plant.

The financing expenses for the year included non-recurring expenses in connection with the refinancing of the Talasol project finance (in the aggregate amount of approximately €15.5 million) and changes in exchange rates (approximately €5.4 million), which are not cash items. The financing expenses of the Company excluding these expenses were approximately €8 million.

Main financial metrics, in line with the Company's projections:

Non-IFRS Revenues – approximately €51.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA – approximately € 25 . 5 million.

Adjusted FFO – approximately € 18 . 5 million.

Cash flow from operating activities – approximately €15.2 million."

Please see the tables on page 12 of this press release for a reconciliation of this information.

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

Non-IFRS Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted FFO is calculated by deducting tax expenses and interest expenses on bank loans, debentures and others from the Adjusted EBITDA. The Company uses the terms "Non-IFRS Revenues," "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted FFO" to highlight the fact that in the calculation of these Non-IFRS financial measures the Company presents the results of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant under the fixed asset model and not under IFRIC 12, presents its share in Dorad based on distributions of profit and not on the basis of equity gain using the equity method and includes the financial results of Talasol for the period prior to achievement of PAC that were not recognized in the profit and loss statement based on accounting rules. The Company presents these measures in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's operating performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers these non-IFRS measures to be important measures of comparative operating performance, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. These non-IFRS measures do not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures and restricted cash and, accordingly, are not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. In addition, Adjusted FFO does not represent and is not an alternative to cash flow from operations as defined by IFRS and is not an indication of cash available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to make distributions. Not all companies calculate Non-IFRS Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted FFO in the same manner, and the measures as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's Non-IFRS Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Company uses these measures internally as performance measures and believes that when these measures are combined with IFRS measures they add useful information concerning the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided on page 12 of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is constructing a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and projects, including in connection with steps taken by authorities in countries in which the Company operates, changes in the market price of electricity and in demand, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



December 31,

2021 2020 2021

Audited Audited Audited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into

US$ in thousands* Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 41,229 66,845 46,663 Marketable securities 1,946 1,761 2,202 Short term deposits 28,410 8,113 32,154 Restricted cash 1,000 - 1,132 Receivable from concession project 1,784 1,491 2,019 Trade and other receivables 9,487 9,825 10,737

83,856 88,035 94,907 Non-current assets





Investment in equity accounted investee 34,029 32,234 38,514 Advances on account of investments 1,554 2,423 1,759 Receivable from concession project 26,909 25,036 30,456 Fixed assets 340,065 264,095 384,886 Right-of-use asset 23,367 17,209 26,447 Intangible asset 4,762 4,604 5,390 Restricted cash and deposits 15,630 9,931 17,690 Deferred tax 12,952 3,605 14,659 Long term receivables 5,388 2,762 6,098 Derivatives 2,635 10,238 2,982

467,291 372,137 528,881







Total assets 551,147 460,172 623,788







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long term bank loans 126,180 10,232 142,811 Current maturities of long term loans 16,401 4,021 18,563 Current maturities of debentures 19,806 10,600 22,416 Trade payables 2,904 12,387 3,285 Other payables 20,806 **3,593 23,548 Current maturities of derivatives 14,783 **1,378 16,731 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,329 **490 4,900

205,209 42,701 232,254 Non-current liabilities





Long-term lease liabilities 15,800 17,299 17,882 Long-term loans 39,093 134,520 44,245 Other long-term bank loans 37,221 49,396 42,127 Debentures 117,493 72,124 132,979 Deferred tax 8,836 7,806 10,001 Other long-term liabilities 3,905 **2,964 4,420 Derivatives 10,107 8,336 11,439

232,455 292,445 263,093 Total liabilities 437,664 335,146 495,347 Equity





Share capital 25,605 25,102 28,980 Share premium 85,883 82,401 97,202 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (1,965) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests 5,697 6,106 6,448 Reserves 7,288 4,164 8,249 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (7,217) 8,191 (8,168) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 115,520 124,228 130,746 Non-Controlling Interest (2,037) 798 (2,305) Total equity 113,483 125,026 128,441 Total liabilities and equity 551,147 460,172 623,788

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2021: euro 1 = US$ 1.132)

** Reclassified

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss



For the three

months ended

December 31, For the year

ended December 31, For the three

months ended

December 31, For the year

ended December 31,



2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021

Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited

€ in thousands (except per share data) Convenience Translation into US$* Revenues 12,017 2,801 44,783 9,645 13,601 50,685 Operating expenses (5,874) (1,541) (17,524) (4,951) (6,648) (19,834) Depreciation and amortization expenses (4,028) (731) (15,076) (2,975) (4,559) (17,063) Gross profit 2,115 529 12,183 1,719 2,394 13,788













Project development costs (663) (479) (2,508) (3,491) (750) (2,839) General and administrative expenses (1,712) (1,186) (5,661) (4,512) (1,938) (6,407) Share of profits of equity accounted investee (167) (380) 117 1,525 (189) 132 Other income (expenses), net - 2,100 - 2,100 - - Operating profit (loss) (427) 584 4,131 (2,659) (483) 4,674













Financing income 585 802 2,931 2,134 662 3,317 Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives

and warrants, net (438) (438) (841) 1,094 (496) (952) Financing expenses in connection with projects finance (12,276) (497) (17,800) (1,823) (13,894) (20,146) Financing expenses in connection with debentures (420) (765) (3,220) (2,155) (475) (3,644) Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan (551) (5) (2,055) (41) (624) (2,326) Other financing expenses (3,346) (441) (5,899) (2,843) (3,787) (6,676) Financing expenses, net (16,446) (1,344) (26,884) (3,634) (18,614) (30,427) Loss before taxes on income (16,873) (760) (22,753) (6,293) (19,097) (25,753) Tax benefit 3,041 285 2,489 125 3,442 2,817 Loss for the period (13,832) (475) (20,264) (6,168) (15,655) (22,936) Loss attributable to:











Owners of the Company (8,347) (216) (15,408) (4,627) (9,447) (17,439) Non-controlling interests (5,485) (259) (4,856) (1,541) (6,207) (5,498) Loss for the period (13,832) (475) (20,264) (6,168) (15,654) (22,937) Other comprehensive income (loss) items











That after initial recognition in comprehensive

income (loss) were or will be transferred to profit

or loss:











Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 6,696 801 12,284 (482) 7,579 13,903 Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges (783) (1,443) (13,429) 2,210 (886) (15,199) Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss (1,481) (163) (3,353) 555 (1,676) (3,795) Total other comprehensive profit (loss) 4,432 (805) (4,498) 2,283 5,017 (5,091)













Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:











Owners of the Company 5,260 87 3,124 881 5,954 3,535 Non-controlling interests (828) (892) (7,622) 1,402 (937) (8,626) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 4,432 (805) (4,498) 2,283 5,017 (5,091)













Total comprehensive loss for the year (9,400) (1,280) (24,762) (3,885) (10,637) (28,028)













Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to:











Owners of the Company (3,087) (129) (12,284) (3,746) (3,493) (13,904) Non-controlling interests (6,313) (1,151) (12,478) (139) (7,144) (14,124) Total comprehensive loss for the year (9,400) (1,280) (24,762) (3,885) (10,637) (28,028)













Basic loss per share (0.65) (0.01) (1.20) (0.38) (0.75) (1.39) Diluted loss per share (0.65) (0.01) (1.20) (0.38) (0.75) (1.39)

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2021: euro 1 = US$ 1.132)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity







Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share

capital Share

premium Accumulated

Deficit Treasury

shares Translation

reserve from

foreign

operations Hedging

Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





€ in thousands For the year ended



















December 31, 2021 (Audited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2021 25,102 82,401 8,191 (1,736) 3,823 341 6,106 124,228 798 125,026 Profit (loss) for the year - - (15,408) - - - - (15,408) (4,856) (20,264) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - 11,542 (8,418) - 3,124 (7,622) (4,498) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (15,408) - 11,542 (8,418) - (12,284) (12,478) (24,762) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares - - - - - - - - 8,682 8,682 Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests











(409) (409) 961 552 Warrants exercise 454 3,419









3,873 - 3,873 Options exercise 49 - - - - - - 49 - 49 Share-based payments - 63 - - - - - 63 - 63 Balance as at December 31, 2021 25,605 85,883 (7,217) (1,736) 15,365 (8,077) 5,697 115,520 (2,037) 113,483





















For the three months



















ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at September 30, 2021 25,578 85,774 1,130 (1,736) 9,093 (7,065) 5,145 117,919 4,276 122,195 Profit (loss) for the year - - (8,347) - - - - (8,347) (5,485) (13,832) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - 6,272 (1,012) - 5,260 (828) 4,432 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (8,347) - 6,272 (1,012) - (3,087) (6,313) (9,400) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - - - - - 552 552 - 552 Issuance of ordinary shares - 71 - - - - - 71 - 71 Options exercise 27 - - - - - - 27 - 27 Share-based payments - 38 - - - - - 38 - 38 Balance as at December 31, 2021 25,605 85,883 (7,217) (1,736) 15,365 (8,077) 5,697 115,520 (2,037) 113,483

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)







Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share

capital Share

premium Retained

earnings Treasury

shares Translation

reserve from

foreign

operations Hedging

Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





€ in thousands For the year ended



















December 31, 2020 (Audited):



















Balance as at



















January 1, 2020 21,998 64,160 12,818 (1,736) 4,356 (1,073) 6,106 106,629 937 107,566 Profit (loss) for the year - - (4,627) - - - - (4,627) (1,541) (6,168) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (533) 1,414 - 881 1,402 2,283 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (4,627) - (533) 1,414 - (3,746) (139) (3,885) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares 3,084 18,191 - - - - - 21,275 - 21,275 Options exercise 20 - - - - - - 20 - 20 Share-based payments - 50 - - - - - 50 - 50 Balance as at December 31, 2020 25,102 82,401 8,191 (1,736) 3,823 341 6,106 124,228 798 125,026





















For the three months



















ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at



















September 30, 2020 25,102 82,379 8,407 (1,736) 2,963 1,114 6,106 124,335 1,949 126,284 Profit (loss) for the period - - (216) - - - - (216) (259) (475) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 860 (773) - 87 (892) (805) Total comprehensive income for the period - - (216) - 860 (773) - (129) (1,151) (1,280) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares - - - - - - - - - - Options exercise - - - - - - - - - - Share-based payments - 22 - - - - - 22 - 22 Balance as at December 31, 2020 25,102 82,401 8,191 (1,736) 3,823 341 6,106 124,228 798 125,026

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)







Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share

capital Share

premium Accumulated

Deficit Treasury

shares Translation

reserve from

foreign

operations Hedging

Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2021: euro 1 = US$ 1.132) For the year ended



















December 31, 2021 (Audited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2021 28,411 93,261 9,271 (1,965) 4,327 387 6,911 140,603 905 141,508 Profit (loss) for the year - - (17,439) - - - - (17,439) (5,498) (22,937) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - 13,063 (9,528) - 3,535 (8,626) (5,091) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (17,439) - 13,063 (9,528) - (13,904) (14,124) (28,028) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares - - - - - - - - 9,826 9,826 Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - - - - - (463) (463) 1,088 625 Warrants exercise 514 3,870 - - - - - 4,384 - 4,384 Options exercise 55 - - - - - - 55 - 55 Share-based payments - 71 - - - - - 71 - 71 Balance as at December 31, 2021 28,980 97,202 (8,168) (1,965) 17,390 (9,141) 6,448 130,746 (2,305) 128,441





















For the three months



















ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at September 30, 2021 28,949 97,079 1,279 (1,965) 10,291 (7,996) 5,823 133,460 4,839 138,299 Profit (loss) for the year - - (9,447) - - - - (9,447) (6,207) (15,654) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - 7,099 (1,145) - 5,954 (937) 5,017 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (9,447) - 7,099 (1,145) - (3,493) (7,144) (10,637) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - - - - - 625 625 - 625 Warrants exercise - 80 - - - - - 80 - 80 Options exercise 31 - - - - - - 31 - 31 Share-based payments - 43 - - - - - 43 - 43 Balance as at December 31, 2021 28,980 97,202 (8,168) (1,965) 17,390 (9,141) 6,448 130,746 (2,305) 128,441

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow



For the three

months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, For the three

months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021

Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Cash flows from operating activities











Profit for the period (13,832) (475) (20,264) (6,168) (15,654) (22,937) Adjustments for :











Financing expenses, net 16,446 1,344 26,884 3,634 18,614 30,428 Profit from settlement of derivatives contract - - (407) - - (461) Depreciation and amortization 4,028 731 15,076 2,975 4,559 17,063 Share-based payment transactions 38 22 63 50 43 71 Share of profits of equity accounted investees 167 380 (117) (1,525) 189 (132) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee - - 859 582 - 972 Change in trade receivables and other receivables 4,542 (3,137) (1,883) (3,868) 5,141 (2,131) Change in other assets (345) (205) (545) 179 (390) (617) Change in receivables from concessions project 267 203 1,580 1,426 302 1,788 Change in trade payables 167 529 154 190 189 174 Change in other payables (4,834) (2,063) 2,380 (1,226) (5,471) 2,694 Tax benefit (3,041) (285) (2,489) (125) (3,442) (2,817) Income taxes paid (79) (31) (94) (119) (89) (106) Interest received 517 761 1,844 2,075 585 2,087 Interest paid (1,701) (1,325) (7,801) (3,906) (1,925) (8,829)

16,172 (3,076) 35,504 342 18,305 40,184 Net cash from (used in) operating activities 2,340 (3,551) 15,240 (5,826) 2,651 17,247 Cash flows from investing activities











Acquisition of fixed assets (10,232) (24,742) (82,810) (128,420) (11,581) (93,724) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquire - (7,464) - (7,464) - - VAT associated with the acquisition of fixed assets (2,310) - - - (2,614) - Repayment of loan from an equity accounted investee - 55 1,400 1,978 - 1,585 Loan to an equity accounted investee (39) (181) (335) (181) (44) (379) Advances on account of investments 8 - - (1,554) 9 - Proceeds from marketable securities - 436 - 1,800 - - Acquisition of marketable securities - (1,481) - (1,481) - - Proceeds from settlement of derivatives, net (724) - (976) - (819) (1,105) Proceed (investment) in restricted cash, net (5,786) 742 (5,990) 23,092 (6,549) (6,779) Investment in short term deposit (27,132) 84 (18,599) (1,323) (30,708) (21,050) Proceeds (Investment) in Marketable Securities (1,897) - (112) - (2,147) (127) Compensation as per agreement with Erez Electricity Ltd. - - - 1,418 - - Net cash used in investing activities (48,112) (32,551) (107,422) (112,135) (54,453) (121,579) Cash flows from financing activities











Issuance of warrants 2,346 2,224 3,746 2,544 2,655 4,240 Repayment of long-term loans and finance lease obligations (18,927) (1,193) (18,905) (3,959) (21,422) (21,397) Repayment of Debentures (29,411) - (30,730) (26,923) (33,287) (34,780) Cost associated with long term loans (35,311) (734) (2,796) (734) (39,965) (3,165) Proceeds from options 10,799 - 49 20 12,222 55 Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests 32,130 - 1,400 - 36,365 1,585 Issuance of ordinary shares - - - 21,275 - - Payment of principal of lease liabilities (8,478) - (4,803) - (9,595) (5,436) Proceeds from long term loans, net 37,033 9,520 32,947 111,357 41,914 37,289 Proceeds from issue of convertible debentures - - 15,571 - - 17,623 Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net 32,252 38,057 57,717 38,057 36,503 65,324 Net cash from financing activities 22,433 47,874 54,196 141,637 25,390 61,338 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 6,515 1,084 12,370 (1,340) 7,374 14,002 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (16,824) 12,856 (25,616) 22,336 (19,041) (28,992) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 58,053 53,989 66,845 44,509 65,704 75,655 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 41,229 66,845 41,229 66,845 46,663 46,663

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2021: euro 1 = US$ 1.132)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Operating Segments



PV





Total









Ellomay



Bio



reportable

Total

Italy Spain Solar[1] Talasol Israel[2] Gas Dorad Manara segments Reconciliations consolidated

For the year ended December 31, 2021

€ in thousands























Revenues - 2,587 - 28,494[3] 4,255 12,686 51,630 - 99,652 (54,869) 44,783 Operating expenses - (472) - (6,239) (367) (10,446) (39,175) - (56,699) 39,175 (17,524) Depreciation expenses - (904) - (10,546) (2,374) (3,135) (5,539) - (22,498) 7,422 (15,076) Gross profit (loss) - 1,211 - 11,709 1,514 (895) 6,916 - 20,455 (8,272) 12,183 Project development costs



















(2,508) General and





















administrative expenses



















(5,661) Share of loss of equity





















accounted investee



















117 Operating profit



















4,131 Financing income



















2,931 Financing expenses in connection





















with derivatives and warrants, net



















(841) Financing expenses, net



















(28,974) Loss before taxes





















on Income



















(22,753) Segment assets as at





















December 31, 2021 1,715 13,841 14,456 246,172 38,809 34,570 118,435 107,678 575,676 (24,529) 551,147

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Loss to EBITDA (unaudited)



For the three months

ended December 31, For the year

ended December 31, For the three months

ended December 31, For the year

ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2021

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Net loss for the period (13,832) (475) (20,264) (6,168) (15,654) (22,937) Financing expenses, net 16,446 1,344 26,884 3,634 18,614 30,428 Tax benefit (3,041) (285) (2,489) (125) (3,442) (2,817) Depreciation and amortization 4,028 731 15,076 2,975 4,559 17,063 EBITDA 3,601 1,315 19,207 316 4,077 21,737

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2021: euro 1 = US$ 1.132)

Reconciliation of Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and to Adjusted FFO (unaudited)



For the year ended December 31, 2021

€ in thousands Loss for the period (20,264) Financing expenses, net 26,884 Tax benefit (2,489) Depreciation 15,076 Adjustment to the Share of loss of equity accounted investee to include the Company's share in distributions 2,142 Adjustment to the revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,239 Adjustment to include the financial revenues of the Talasol for the period prior to achievement of PAC that were not recognized in the profit and loss statement based on accounting rules 895 Adjusted EBITDA 25,483 Interest and SWAP expenses on bank loans and debentures (6,959) Adjusted FFO 18,524

Reconciliation of IFRS Revenues to Non-IFRS Revenues (unaudited)



For the year ended December 31, 2021

€ in thousands IFRS Revenues for the period 44,783 Adjustment to the Share of loss of equity accounted investee to include the Company's share in distributions 2,259 Adjustment to the revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,239 Adjustment to include the financial revenues of the Talasol for the period prior to achievement of PAC that were not recognized in the profit and loss statement based on accounting rules 895 Non-IFRS Revenues 51,176

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series C and Series D Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Items 5.B and 10.C of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2021 and below.

Net Financial Debt

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's Net Financial Debt, (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), was approximately €68.1 million (consisting of approximately €223.3[4] million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations, approximately €139.7[5] million in connection with the Series C Debentures issuances (in July 2019, October 2020, February 2021 and October 2021) and Series D Debentures issuance (in February 2021), net of approximately €71.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €223.3[6] million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders.

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of September 30, 2021, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's shareholders' equity was approximately €113.5 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 37.5%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA[7], was 3.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2021:



For the four-quarter period

ended December 31, 2021

Unaudited

€ in thousands Loss for the period (20,264) Financing expenses, net 26,884 Tax benefit (2,489) Depreciation 15,076 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,239 Share-based payments 49 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust 22,495

Information for the Company's Series D Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2021, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €129.2 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 34.5%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA[8] was 2.8.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's loss and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2021:



For the four quarter period

ended December 31, 2021

Unaudited

€ in thousands Loss for the period (20,264) Financing expenses, net 26,884 Tax benefit (2,489) Depreciation 15,076 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef PV Plant due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 3,239 Share-based payments 49 Talasol revenues derived during the period before the achievement of PAC 1,962 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series D Deed of Trust 24,457

[1] Ellomay Solar S.L, the developer of a 28 MW solar project near the Talasol PV Plant.

[2] The Talmei Yosef PV Plant located in Israel is presented under the fixed asset model and not under the financial asset model as per IFRIC 12.

[3] Not including an amount of approximately €1 million of proceeds from the sale of electricity prior to January 27, 2021 (the date in which the Talasol PV Plant achieved PAC).

[4] Short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations amount provided above, includes an amount of approximately €0.4 million costs associated with such debt, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debt amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

[5] Debentures amount provided above includes an amount of approximately €2.4 million associated costs, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debentures amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

[6] The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).

[7] The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

[8] The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef PV Plant, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

