Christian Horizons Partners with DailyPay to Ensure Paychecks are Delivered

ST. LOUIS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Horizons, in service to older adults throughout the Midwest, was proud to partner with DailyPay, a service that provides access to earned pay for associates, while Christian Horizons' payroll vendor abruptly took its system offline to investigate a ransomware attack last December. Through collaborative efforts, Christian Horizons and DailyPay provided paycheck peace of mind to associates of the senior living and older adult services organization throughout the 2021 holiday season.

"We're incredibly grateful for this partnership and proud of the collaboration with DailyPay during this unusual situation," said Chuck Schmitz, Christian Horizons' chief financial officer. "It was vital for us to ensure DailyPay was available as a benefit to our associates, especially over the holidays."

After first learning of their payroll vendor's outage, Christian Horizons' swiftly enabled its business continuity plan which included solutions for alternative employee timekeeping and payroll distribution. Through Christian Horizons' collaboration with DailyPay, associates were able to access to their earned pay during the five weeks it took the payroll vendor to restore normal services.

"We took this opportunity to further strengthen vendor partnerships, like ours with DailyPay, to ensure not only that pay continued to be received, but prioritize other business continuity throughout our communities and service lines," said Schmitz. "We're appreciative of the collaboration with DailyPay as their services helped us mitigate any potential void as our other vendor worked to recover from the event."

As a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, Christian Horizons is in service to a mission of honoring God by offering a full continuum of care and support services to older adults. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, the organization owns and operates a portfolio of seven life plan campuses and five stand-alone older adult communities offering a mix of independent, assisted and supportive living; memory support; long-term healthcare centers and short-term rehabilitation. The organization also serves older adults through CareLink Home Care and Safe Haven Hospice in central Illinois, and Senior Care Pharmacy Services. Learn more at https://christianhorizonsliving.org/ .

