Agoura Hills Has Gone Organic with New USDA-Certified Juice Bar

Local Entrepreneurs and UFC Star to Provide Community with High-End, Premium Juices, Smoothies, Bowls & Bites

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoura Hills residents will now have a new go-to spot to boost their immune system, cleanse and eat and drink purely natural. Clean Juice, the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, will open its newest location at 5811 Kanan Rd. on April 2.

The Agoura Hills fast-casual juice bar is owned and operated by married couple and health and wellness advocates Mark and Alexa Potloff. With Mark having a background in the tech industry and Alexa having always been in the health and wellness sphere, the pair weren't necessarily looking for their next career move when they came across Clean Juice. It was when the pandemic hit and Alexa had to halt her fitness training business that they decided to look at it as an opportunity. With health and wellness being such a core tenant of their lifestyle, the Potloffs recognized the importance of having organic options made accessible to the community.

"Nutrition plays such a huge role when it comes to taking care of yourself and boosting your immune system," said Alexa. "People need to understand what they're putting in their bodies, and with Clean Juice everything is completely transparent. The ingredients you see listed on the menu are exactly what you're consuming, and it's all organic."

Clean Juice has partnered with UFC fighter TJ Dillashaw, and the Agoura Hills location marks the first of his partner shops opening in Southern California. As a professional MMA fighter, diet and nutrition play a huge role in his career. When Dillashaw was approached by Clean Juice to talk about a sponsorship, he was so impressed with the brand he wanted to take things a step further and open his own shop, as well as partner with several others.

"When you're on the road as much as I am with my career, it can be really hard to find quick and convenient options that won't sacrifice your diet," said Dillashaw. "With cold pressed juices, you're able to get the full extent of nutrients of each ingredient straight into your body. At Clean Juice, all the ingredients they list are exactly what you're consuming, making completely organic options easily available when you're on the go."

To celebrate the new location in Agoura Hills, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on April 9 and will be offering the first 50 customers free Clean Juice for an entire year. To be eligible for this offer, customers must arrive by 9 a.m. on the day of the grand opening. There will be other promotions going on throughout the day including buy one get one cold-pressed juices, wraps and smoothies, 20% off grab-n-go juices and free mini-classes from fitness partners. They will also be raffling off several prizes, including signed UFC gloves from TJ Dillashaw.

As the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with over 100 open stores nationwide, Clean Juice sources only the highest-quality, premium ingredients for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí and salads, toasts, wraps and more. Clean Juice aims to provide the perfect nutrition that comes only from organic food. Made fresh daily, Clean Juice has 10 heavily-dense nutrient cold-pressed juices, which are made non-pasteurized and without heat, resulting in no enzymes being damaged. Also known for its dozens of superfood add-ons, Clean Juice offers fresh, organic spices that can be added to smoothies and juices for added health benefits.

To ensure premium flavor, Clean Juice has a rotating seasonal menu where organic products will be at the ripest. Launched in March, the new Spring Menu features two exclusive products, including The Cucumber Pineapple One and The Dragon Fruit Lemonade One. Similar to The Immunity One 2.0, these new blended juices are part-juice part-frozen to make a slushie consistency.

For more information about the Clean Juice opening in Agoura Hills, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or call (818) 597-9701.

While the concept of juicing has been around since the 1970s, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles discovered a market need for an all-organic juice bar and healthier fast-food options. With no existing concept, they created their own store in Charlotte, N.C. that ultimately led to franchising and a mission to provide communities with a healthy and delicious organic product. Since June 2016, the company has sold over 140 franchises in 23 states.

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and other healthy food to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. The brand has more than 100 locations across the country. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com and for franchise opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

