TEAM ENTERPRISES IS NEWEST STAR IN STAGWELL'S (STGW) CONSTELLATION GROUP

The group of agencies within Stagwell expands capabilities, welcomes brand experience partner

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Florida-based brand experience agency, TEAM Enterprises, has joined forces with powerhouse Constellation, a group within Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW). Constellation is a formation of best-in-class marketing services agencies spanning data, insights, creativity, technology, production, and experiential that deploys itself to maximize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems at scale.

Constellation's group of agencies include 72andSunny, Instrument, Brand Citizens, Crispin Porter Bogusky (CP+B,) Hecho Studios, Redscout and TEAM. This elite formation produces culture-shaping, disruptive creativity. Constellation creates transformative brand solutions for impact-driven companies, making TEAM an ideal new partner.

TEAM is one of the nation's largest and most successful brand experience agencies. It provides innovative creative solutions for blue-chip brands including Bacardi, BMW, Florida Blue , and Molson Coors via an unparalleled infrastructure of over 400 full-time employees and 7,000 event specialists.

"We are delighted to be joining this incredible collection of agencies," says TEAM CEO Dan Gregory. "We've made a name for ourselves creating live brand experiences that engage and influence consumers – and in the last couple of years, we've pivoted to digital brand experiences as well. Our partnership with the Constellation group provides a platform for TEAM to provide brand experience thinking and execution to our partner agencies and their clients, as and when the need arises."

"We believe that TEAM's unrivalled experiential, activation and field marketing credentials, coupled with their national footprint, will further integrate our strategic and executional capabilities in both the physical and digital space," said John Boiler, Chair of Constellation.

CONTACT:

Zakiya Larry

zakiya.larry@constellation-network.com

ABOUT CONSTELLATION

Constellation is a formation of best-in-class agencies within Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) across marketing services from data, insights, creativity, technology, and experiential that deploys itself to seize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems at scale. The collective includes: 72andSunny, Instrument, Brand Citizens, Crispin Porter Bogusky (CPB,) Hecho Studios and Redscout.

ABOUT TEAM ENTERPRISES

Based in Fort Lauderdale, TEAM Enterprises is one of the nation's largest and most successful brand experience agencies, a true industry-powerhouse combining innovative creative solutions with an unparalleled infrastructure of over 400 full-time employees and 7,000+ event specialists. For more information visit www.teamenterprises.com and Facebook.com/TEAMenterprises and on Twitter @TEAMenterprises.

ABOUT STAGWELL

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.