JCET Finished Strong 2021 Leveraging Innovative Technologies and Manufacturing Core Competencies to Provide Value to Customers

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 8.59 billion , an increase of 11.5% year on year. A record high fourth quarter in the company's history.

Generated RMB 2.64 billion cash from operations, an increase of 46.2% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.34 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 1.30 billion .

Net profit was RMB 0.84 billion , a record high fourth quarter in the company's history.

Earnings per share was RMB 0.49 , as compared to RMB 0.34 in Q4 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 30.50 billion , an increase of 15.3% year on year. A record high in the company's history.

Generated RMB 7.43 billion cash from operations, an increase of 36.7% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 4.09 billion , free cash flow was RMB 3.34 billion .

Net profit was RMB 2.96 billion , a record high in the company's history.

Earnings per share was RMB 1.72 , as compared to RMB 0.81 in 2020.

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. According to the financial report, in 2021 JCET achieved robust growth and historical profitability, with revenue of RMB 30.5 billion and net profit of RMB 2.96 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group) (PRNewswire)

In 2021, JCET further enhanced its international operations and management, integrated and improved the efficiency of its global resources, and strengthened the synergy among its global manufacturing operations. JCET's 6 factories are moving forward in tandem, and through lean production and continuous improvements in cost control, JCET's sustainable profitability has been further enhanced. At the same time, through diversified optimization and integration, JCET's supply chain is more robust and resilient. These all enable JCET to provide timely, sustainable, stable and high-quality products and services to its global customers.

Over the past three years, JCET's revenue and profit have improved significantly, and the company's operations and production have entered a steady cycle, with a long-term mechanism for stable growth gradually taking shape. The investment in fixed assets and forward-looking R&D is becoming stronger and more strategic. With last year's completion of the RMB 5 billion private placement, acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility and mass production of the new plant in Suqian, JCET has built up its capability to serve a diversified customer base, operating from a position of strength.

"In 2021, JCET continued to strengthen its level of professional and international management, and production efficiency was further improved." said Mr. Li Zheng, JCET's Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, the company's advantages in technological innovation and our global production structure have been further optimized, thereby positioning us to achieve solid growth in our performance throughout the semiconductor supply and demand cycle. With the evolution from 'packaging and testing' to 'chipset backend manufacturing', the value of packaging and testing in the industry will be re-perceived and will promote the multi-party synergistic development of IC ecology, bringing new development opportunities for the company. In 2022, the JCET management team is confident that we will be able to continue our upward momentum and create value for our customers by providing the best products and services," continued Mr. Zheng.

For more information, please refer to the JCET FY2021 report.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)













RMB in millions

































Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020 ASSETS

















Current assets

















Currency funds











2,761

2,235 Trading financial assets











2,670

5 Derivative financial assets











5

8 Accounts receivable











4,271

3,846 Receivables financing











28

41 Prepayments











183

158 Other receivables











77

41 Inventories











3,193

2,946 Assets classified as held for sale











99

0 Other current assets











130

149 Total current assets











13,417

9,429 Non-current assets

















Long-term receivables











38

42 Long-term equity investments











770

949 Other equity investments











418

430 Investment properties











93

96 Fixed assets











18,424

17,790 Construction in progress











661

866 Right-of-use assets











622

0 Intangible assets











447

526 Goodwill











2,023

2,071 Deferred tax assets











185

128 Other non-current assets











1

1 Total non-current assets











23,682

22,899 Total assets











37,099

32,328



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020 Current liabilities

















Short-term borrowings











2,193

5,288 Derivative financial liabilities











2

0 Notes payable











579

513 Accounts payable











5,298

4,499 Contract liabilities











458

173 Employee benefits payable











1,062

858 Taxes and surcharges payable











235

109 Other payables











414

254 Liabilities classified as held for sale











45

0 Current portion of long-term liabilities











1,052

2,131 Other current liabilities











3

21 Total current liabilities











11,341

13,846 Non-current liabilities

















Long-term borrowings











3,751

2,978 Bonds payable











0

999 Lease liabilities











568

0 Long-term payables











0

592 Long-term employee benefits payable











20

4 Deferred income











337

375 Deferred tax liabilities











82

124 Total non-current liabilities











4,758

5,072 Total liabilities











16,099

18,918 Equity

















Paid-in capital











1,780

1,603 Capital reserves











14,984

10,242 Accumulated other comprehensive income











(281)

(83) Surplus reserves











174

120 Unappropriated profit











4,334

1,518 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











20,991

13,400 Minority shareholders











9

10 Total equity











21,000

13,410 Total liabilities and equity











37,099

32,328







































CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited) RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020 Revenue



8,585

7,701

30,502

26,464 Less: Cost of sales



6,882

6,512

24,887

22,374 Taxes and surcharges



19

20

77

48 Selling expenses



49

50

194

225 Administrative expenses



299

350

1,042

1,037 Research and development expenses



326

252

1,186

1,020 Finance expenses



29

152

206

634 Including: Interest expenses



43

136

313

569 Interest income



4

11

37

42 Add: Other income



35

88

170

185 Investment income / (loss)



16

6

315

(2) Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(4)

(3)

281

(11) Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



11

(5)

0

(4) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



(12)

39

(12)

67 Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



9

1

23

(7) Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(216)

(62)

(268)

(87) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



2

126

32

168 Operating profit / (loss)



826

558

3,170

1,446 Add: Non-operating income



12

3

18

6 Less: Non-operating expenses



7

3

18

21 Profit / (loss) before income taxes



831

558

3,170

1,431 Less: Income tax expenses



(13)

17

210

125 Net profit / (loss)



844

541

2,960

1,306 Classified by continuity of operations

















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



844

541

2,960

1,306 Classified by ownership

















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



843

540

2,958

1,304 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



1

1

2

2 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



3,544

994

1,518

231 Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation



53

0

53

0 Cash dividends payable



0

0

89

0 Less: Other reductions



0

16

0

17 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



4,334

1,518

4,334

1,518 Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(120)

(308)

(197)

(505) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(120)

(308)

(197)

(505) Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



(14)

(40)

(13)

(50) Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



(2)

(2)

(1)

(2) Change in the fair value of other equity investments



(12)

(38)

(12)

(48) Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(106)

(268)

(184)

(455) Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss



0

0

(21)

0 Cash flow hedge reserve



10

(3)

2

(1) Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(116)

(265)

(165)

(454) Total comprehensive income



724

233

2,763

801 Including:

















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



723

232

2,761

799 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



1

1

2

2 Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share



0.49

0.34

1.72

0.81 Diluted earnings per share



0.49

0.34

1.72

0.81







































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited) RMB in millions

























Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



9,611

7,989

32,445

27,350 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



49

(42)

389

486 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



30

139

237

905 Total cash inflows from operating activities



9,690

8,086

33,071

28,741 Cash payments for goods and services



6,031

4,891

20,445

18,475 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



937

1,143

4,265

3,787 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



19

186

608

499 Other cash payments relating to operating activities



68

63

324

545 Total cash outflows from operating activities



7,055

6,283

25,642

23,306 Net cash flows from operating activities



2,635

1,803

7,429

5,435 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



3,281

6

6,133

12 Cash receipts from investment income



20

9

33

9 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



10

253

271

318 Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



0

56

0

56 Other cash receipts relating to investing activities



10

81

10

81 Total cash inflows from investing activities



3,321

405

6,447

476 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



1,345

1,268

4,358

3,330 Cash payments for investments



4,029

5

8,405

5 Total cash outflows from investing activities



5,374

1,273

12,763

3,335 Net cash flows from investing activities



(2,053)

(868)

(6,316)

(2,859) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



0

0

4,965

0 Cash receipts from borrowings



2,524

5,775

7,153

15,725 Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



(347)

0

0

0 Total cash inflows from financing activities



2,177

5,775

12,118

15,725 Cash repayments for debts



3,099

5,738

11,613

16,190 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



26

189

392

614 Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries



3

3

3

3 Other cash payments relating to financing activities



(166)

676

605

1,167 Total cash outflows from financing activities



2,959

6,603

12,610

17,971 Net cash flows from financing activities



(782)

(828)

(492)

(2,246) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(17)

4

(25)

(29) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(217)

111

596

301 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,980

2,056

2,167

1,866 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



2,763

2,167

2,763

2,167

