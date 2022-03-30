THE HUSL GRAMMY PARTY, RESORTS WORLD, LAS VEGAS, CHARMAINE BLAKE PR FIRM

Hollywood, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HUSL Grammy Party will take place on Grammy Night, Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at Bar Zazu within Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is a nouveau riche, elegant soirée combining the flair of Hollywood's A-list elites and the futuristic tone of crypto-giants, the HUSL. The HUSL's special guest on Grammy Night is singer-songwriter, and 4-time Grammy Nominee Eric Benét.

As part of the exclusive event, there will be a live performance along with an NFT giveaway from the HUSL for premier attendees.

Expect a curated Grammy drink list, along with 5 star quality tapas, and an ambiance that is unmatched at the newest hotel on the Strip. NFTs will be displayed on Bar Zazu's unique 3D art canvases, unlike anything seen before in an upscale lounge, coupled with a beautiful interior décor. Past and present Grammy nominees and winners will be in attendance; this event is surely not to be missed!

ABOUT THE HUSL

The HUSL is a platform for creators. A global music marketplace that allows individuals around the world to upload their newest music as NFTs. A place where they can be seen and discovered.

Arriving March 30th, 2022, the HUSL will showcase their HUSLVERSE world brought to you by Vulcan Forged. It will be the premier destination for some of the biggest brands in music, sports, entertainment, and fashion.

Individuals will be able to purchase land and build on top of it to help create the HUSLVERSE ecosystem. In addition, the HUSL will provide access to virtual events, conferences, meet & greets, and exclusive experiences within [its] metaverse.

The HUSLVERSE will add play-to-earn elements within its metaverse so users can be paid to play and enjoy the HUSLVERSE ecosystem. Each world inside the map will have different games that users can enjoy. 4 different lands. 4 different experiences. A world full of imagination awaits.

Expected Celebrities:

Past & Present Grammy Nominees

Location:

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Press Check-In: 8:00 PM

Arrivals: 9:00 PM

Contact: charmaine@charmaineprfirm.com

Charmaine Blake PR Firm

