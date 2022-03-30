THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® SELLS EQUITY STAKE IN 110 NORTH WACKER DRIVE FOR $210 MILLION TO CALLAHAN CAPITAL PARTNERS AND OAK HILL ADVISORS

Sale Marks Highest Valuation for a Chicago Office Property Since 2015

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced the sale of its equity interest in 110 North Wacker Drive, a 55-story, 1.5-million-square-foot Class-A office tower in Chicago, to Callahan Capital Partners and Oak Hill Advisors. The transaction involves the sale of 100% of the equity interest in 110 N. Wacker Development, LLC, by a limited liability company that HHC owns 90% of, for $210 million, in the aggregate. Based on this sales price, the implied value of the office tower is more than $1 billion, which would be the second-highest valuation of all time for a Chicago office property, and the highest valuation for an office property in Chicago since the sale of the Willis Tower in 2015.

Since opening in 2020, 110 North Wacker Drive has seen overwhelming market and tenant demand as it set a new standard for Class-A office development. The deal signals the strength of investor appetite for high-quality, modern amenity-rich buildings that offer tenants an outstanding work environment focused on health and wellness and technological innovation as workers continue to return to the office.

Co-developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation and Riverside Investment and Development Company, the 110 North Wacker Drive tower provided a huge value creation opportunity for HHC, who invested net cash into the building of $13 million and realized net proceeds of approximately $169 million over the four-year development timeline.

"The sale of 110 North Wacker Drive is a meaningful step in the execution HHC's non-core asset dispositions," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The sale generates significant net proceeds, which we will reinvest back into new developments and use to repurchase shares as part of our stock buyback program."

Located on the Chicago River, 110 North Wacker Drive opened in October 2020 with a 45-foot lobby, numerous dining options and a secondary air-filtration system that was added during the pandemic. The space is over 82% leased by tenants including Bank of America along with numerous additional sector-leading tenants including leading real estate investment advisor Heitman, global investment bank Lincoln International, and top-10 Am Law 100 firms Jones Day and Morgan Lewis.

Eastdil Secured represented The Howard Hughes Corporation on the sale.

