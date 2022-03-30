Dr. Kristen Bennett Appointed Director of Curriculum At Leading Entrepreneurial Education Platform ENTRE

Dr. Bennett will be spearheading both curriculum and products for the company

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTRE, the leading online educational platform for both current and aspiring entrepreneurs, has continued its expansive growth – now reaching $50M in annual revenue, over 200,000 students served, and 130 employees around the globe – and as such has recently appointed a Director of Products and Curriculum, Dr. Kristen Bennett, MBA, CFRE ®. In this role, Dr. Bennett will be developing and improving upon current products and curriculum used within the ENTRE platform to expand upon the student experience.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to make such a positive impact in the lives of others, which is a personal mission of mine, and now something I will get to do daily at ENTRE," said Dr. Kristen Bennett, MBA, CFRE ®, the newly appointed Director of Products and Curriculum at ENTRE. "Ultimately, I see my role as a collaborative member of the team who will provide recommendations for curriculum and product improvements/development so that we exponentially increase student transformation, 3P successes, and revenue to benefit the entire ENTRE ecosystem."

Prior to joining the ENTRE team, Dr. Bennett served as the Executive Vice President of Advancement at Tarrant County College District (TCCD) and competency-based organizational leadership adjunct professor at Texas A&M University, as well as the Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the Trinity Valley Community College Foundation at Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC). She has over 23 years of professional fundraising, organizational and curriculum development experience in higher education and social service nonprofits in Kentucky and Texas. Dr. Bennett is also a first-generation graduate, earned her doctorate degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at Eastern Kentucky University, earned a Master's in Business Administration at Midway University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication and Information Studies from the University of Kentucky. She also holds the title of a CFRE (Certified Fundraising Executive), has her certification in fundraising management (CFRM) and nonprofit leadership (CNLE) through the Indiana University-Lily School of Philanthropy (IUPUI).

Dr. Bennet also won the CASE 2020 Educational Fundraising award for all colleges and universities across the country, served as Chair of the 2019 CASE Community College Advancement Conference in San Diego, CA, Former Vice President President/President Elect of the Texas Association of Community College Foundations and Board Member, Team Captain of the CASE Federal Funding Task Force (FFTF) and the CASE District IV Treasurer. Dr. Bennett has spoken at numerous CASE conferences such as, CASE-IRF, CASE CCCA, CASE District IV Conference and CASE Grants Conference. In late 2019, she began the process of starting her own consulting firm called Ophelia's Positive Prose @opheliasposprose and is currently writing a book about her journey from generational poverty to breaking the cycles of adversity and reaching the personal and professional success she feels humbled to achieve today.

"We are ecstatic to have Dr. Bennett join the team at ENTRE," said Jeff Lerner, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of ENTRE. "She brings with her a rare combination of experience from both the trenches and the boardrooms of higher education, made even rarer by her passion for entrepreneurship. She is a perfect person to lead our curriculum development."

