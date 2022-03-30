Datadog Partners with Microsoft for the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework

Partnership adds Datadog's leading monitoring and security capabilities to Microsoft's roadmap for successful cloud implementations

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced its status as a Microsoft partner within the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework. Backed by the framework—which provides organizations migrating to Azure with recommended tools, best practices and documentation—Azure customers can now leverage Datadog's monitoring and security capabilities to accelerate their adoption of the cloud with confidence.

"The Azure Cloud Adoption Framework gives companies the roadmap they need to successfully migrate their applications to the cloud. I'm proud to welcome Datadog to this program as a trusted partner in helping companies plan, monitor and accelerate their cloud journeys," said Madhan Arumugam Ramakrishnan, Vice President of Microsoft Cloud for Industry, ISV Engineering and Architecture.

"Datadog integrates with the full suite of Azure services and provides the critical monitoring and security capabilities that organizations need in order to successfully migrate to the cloud quickly," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President of Product and Community at Datadog. "As a Cloud Adoption Framework partner, Azure customers know they can rely on Datadog to deliver deep visibility into their cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments that will help them move faster."

Datadog is already available natively within the Azure portal and integrates with all Azure services—more than 100 in total—in order to provide essential capabilities, including:

Out-of-the-box dashboards and dedicated visualizations that deliver immediate overviews of the status of Azure environments;

Support for monitoring both legacy systems and modern dynamic compute environments like Azure Kubernetes Service;

UX monitoring for testing impact on customer experience during and after a migration;

Visibility into every layer of the stack, from the application to the underlying infrastructure, which reduces time to resolution when troubleshooting an outage or performance issue.

Learn more about Datadog's partnership with Microsoft and the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework in this webinar: https://www.datadoghq.com/partner/azuremigrationwebinar/

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

