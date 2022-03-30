AMALGAMA BY CARLOS CUARÓN TO PREMIERE IN THEATERS APRIL 15

The critically acclaimed international film finally makes it to select theaters across the US, including New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas
LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanglish Movies, LLC announced today that AMALGAMA, a film directed by Carlos Cuarón, will make its US premiere in select theaters across the United States on April 15th, 2022.
Eagerly anticipated by fans of art house films, AMALGAMA is a comedy about pain that tells the story of four dentists attending a convention in the Mayan Riviera who end up experiencing the craziest weekend of their lives. The visually stunning feature starring Manolo Cardona, Stephanie Cayo, Tony Dalton and Miguel Rodarte was filmed in paradisiacal locations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. It was written by Carlos Cuarón and Luis Usabiaga.
"We're thrilled to bring AMALGAMA to US audiences. The movie is geniously crafted by Carlos Cuarón and exceptionally casted. It's truly a visual feast that we hope audiences all across the country get to enjoy," stated Gustavo R. Aparicio, Managing Director of Spanglish Movies, LLC.
Select US Theaters:
Americana 18
Burbank 16
Empire 25
Century City 15
Grove 14
Universal CityWalk Hollywood 19
34th Street 14
Garden State 16
Kips Bay 15
Lincoln Square 13
Maya Cinemas North Las Vegas 14
Maya Salinas 14
Maya Bakersfield 16
Maya Fresno 16 Cinemas
Maya Pittsburg 16
Movie Trailer: https://youtu.be/qzMXFYkoEnE
Stills: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DDhADzpiv1hlK4vjeVWrv1wikVAfAdu3?usp=sharing__;!!M-3eZp6pD43zmcE!k-sNKAxGBrx-o3Qfx9OGLy2ZSMBEvtvjvGi3jzwE7pO9cfyf08JBu4rYY3NTPHx1cw$
About Spanglish Movies, LLC
Founded in 2014, Spanglish Movies creates partnerships with licensees around the world, allowing for content creators to benefit from the transfer of rights to broadcast productions to cinemas, free-to-air and subscription TV channels, streaming platforms, and distributors of home-made formats in all possible markets worldwide.
For more information visit spanglishmovies.com
