Volvo Trucks Receives Largest Global Order for 110 VNR Electric Trucks from Performance Team - a Maersk Company

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks North America has received its largest global order of Class 8 electric trucks to date with Performance Team – A Maersk Company, making a total commitment to purchase 126 Volvo VNR Electric trucks. The logistics company placed its first order of 16 Volvo VNR Electrics in Q3 2021 which Performance Team will begin operating in Q2 2022 in its Southern California fleet operations serving port drayage and warehouse distribution routes. Performance Team has ordered an additional 110 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to scale its zero-tailpipe emission freight logistics fleet in 2022. All 126 trucks are scheduled for deployment by Q1 2023.

A lineup of Volvo VNR Electric trucks on the lot at TEC Equipment Fontana being prepared for delivery to Performance Team – A Maersk Company to operate in its Southern California fleet operations. (PRNewsfoto/Volvo Trucks North America) (PRNewswire)

"Volvo Trucks, in partnership with our dealer TEC Equipment, is excited to continue growing our collaboration with Maersk on its fleet sustainability goals and commends the organization's scaled investments in electromobility solutions," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "Incredibly, this is the second time in less than a year that Volvo Trucks has had the opportunity to announce that Performance Team – A Maersk Company, has placed the largest order of Volvo VNR Electrics to date, which underscores their organization's firm commitment to reducing its carbon footprint."

As the world's largest integrated container logistics company, Maersk is leading a variety of initiatives to improve supply chain sustainability throughout each of its business lines. The acquisition of zero-tailpipe-emission, Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks is part of Maersk's environmental social governance (ESG) strategy to decarbonize logistics.

"Our customers are looking for tangible actions on sustainable supply chains - not just conceptual. With this in mind we move decisively towards building an end-to-end, landside decarbonization offering for our customers – in line with our target to extend Maersk net-zero efforts to all transport modes in our global operation. These investments in our North America network will generate valuable experience for the continued journey towards similar customer offerings across the globe," said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics at A.P. Moller - Maersk.

The landmark order was facilitated in collaboration with TEC Equipment, Volvo Trucks' largest West Coast dealership and the first to achieve the Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer designation in North America in 2021. TEC Equipment's Fontana and La Mirada locations in Southern California will support Performance Team in maximizing the uptime of their Volvo VNR Electric fleets. As Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealers, the two TEC Equipment locations have trained and equipped their service teams to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs for customers.

"Our excitement for this partnership with Performance Team continues to grow as we see their commitment towards offering more sustainable transportation solutions in Southern California accelerate. We stand ready to help all our EV customers maximize their uptime, and celebrate the advancement of electromobility," said David Thompson, founder and CEO of TEC Equipment.

The Volvo VNR Electric model has been designed as a sustainable transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. In January 2022, Volvo Trucks announced production plans for its next generation VNR Electric model with an operational range of up to 275 miles. The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric comes with state-of-the-art 250kW charging capability, enabling an 80% charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery package and 60 minutes for the four-battery version.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website .

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Klevenfeldt

Director Brand Marketing Communications, Volvo Trucks North America

fredrik.klevenfeldt@volvo.com

336.543.3386

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at www.volvomediabank.com .

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 13 countries across the globe. In 2021 approximately 123,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

The Volvo VNR Electric model has been designed as a sustainable transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. (PRNewsfoto/Volvo Trucks North America) (PRNewswire)

Performance Team – A Maersk Company has ordered a total of 126 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to operate in its Southern California fleet operations. (PRNewsfoto/Volvo Trucks North America) (PRNewswire)

Volvo Trucks North America logo_black (PRNewsfoto/Volvo Trucks North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Volvo Trucks North America