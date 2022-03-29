Verakari Launches Industry-Defining Mobile Datacenters, Helping Crypto Miners and Blockchain Projects Thrive in Decentralized Economy

Customizable Mobile Datacenters Enhance Scalability, Efficiency, and Reliability for Cryptocurrency Miners and Blockchain Projects

BELLEFONTE, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verakari , a cryptocurrency hosting pioneer offering discerning enterprise miners secure, high-tech, cost-effective sturdy facilities in strategic locations around the globe, announces today the release of its Mobile Datacenter , which features a market-leading power capability and minimalist design, supporting 2.57 MW capacity or 696 miners in 10'W-50'L-14'H product footprint. Verakari's datacenters are less than $100,000 per megawatt, and customers can also reserve space in fully deployed units for $500 per miner.

Verakari Mobile Datacenter (PRNewswire)

Cryptocurrencies are more popular than ever before, making crypto mining, the process of verifying transactions on a decentralized network, increasingly critical to the ecosystem's success. It can also be highly lucrative. Bitcoin miners generated more than $15 billion in revenue last year, while altcoin mining continues expanding alongside its more famous contemporary.

However, many crypto miners are limited by their technologies as excessively expensive or poorly manufactured products stifle growth and hinder innovation. The Verakari Mobile Datacenter solves this problem. The product is manufactured from the ground up to deal with the changing weather conditions of any climate, in any geographic location. At the same time, it's designed to be easily transported and installed on-site. Built to accommodate every generation and model of mining equipment, the structural integrity of the custom-designed steel racking is made to allow the datacenter to be shipped with the mining equipment fully installed and ready for out-of-the-box operation earning approximately 10 Bitcoin per month.

The networking is designed to Tier 4 datacenter standards, guaranteeing no more than 26 minutes of downtime annually when operated as recommended. The product is sold in several customizable models, and it's manufactured to harness an air-tight thermal convection process that comfortably moves 350,000 cubic feet of air per minute with minimal energy consumption.

Additionally, The Verakari Mobile Datacenter is augmented with proprietary software technology that dramatically improves operational efficiency and miner performance. A custom-designed dashboard displays all aspects of miner performance including, but not limited to, hashrate, temperature, pool/worker information, and uptime. The dashboard also enables remote access to various miner features and functions, such as climate and overclocking settings.

"With members who previously built the second oldest mine in North America, our team is composed of some of the most experienced in the crypto industry," said Tim Sandau, Verakari's CEO. "At Verakari, we understand the pace of crypto innovations and the unique solutions required as miners upgrade hashrate and voltage consumption capabilities. We're the best at creating perfect environments, augmented with our proprietary software technology, to help miners achieve peak performance 24/7."

To learn more about Verakari's Mobile Datacenters, visit https://verakari.com/ and watch their virtual reality tour .

About Verakari:

Headquartered in Bellefonte, PA, Verakari is a cryptocurrency hosting pioneer offering discerning enterprise miners secure, high-tech, cost-effective sturdy facilities in strategic locations around the globe. The company's state-of-the-art datacenters are turn-key, purpose-built for security and durability, and outfitted with built-in innovative proprietary software. With over a hundred thousand miners deployed, Verakari was built by some of the most experienced miners in North America, an elite team of trusted veteran crypto industry leaders from some of the world's biggest brands. Committed to 100% carbon-free energy use, Verakari has been recognized by the Focus Central PA Industrial Development Forum for its contributions to the central Pennsylvania community. For more information please visit www.verakari.com , connect with us at LinkedIn , Twitter or Instagram , or contact us at hello@verakari.com .

