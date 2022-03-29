Exhibits and Speaks at the Upcoming Tridium Niagara Summit April 4-6 in Charlotte

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea™ Inc., a leader in integrated smart edge connectivity, computing and security technologies for edge and cloud announced it will be participating in Tridium's Niagara Summit next month in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a Bronze sponsor.

Smart Factory Solutions powered by VeeaHubs (PRNewswire)

Veea Joins Niagara Community

Veea will be demonstrating three use cases conveying the power and potential when VeeaHubs include a containerized version of Niagara's software, including:

Wireless in-building sensors connected to a VeeaHub running Niagara, with a range of IoT solutions including monitoring and management of air quality and temperature. This Building Management Services (BMS) demo will include BACnet and Modbus sensors, and will illustrate the benefits of using a single, powerful VeeaHub to securely connect over a wireless mesh network multiple types of sensors, while Niagara's software presents a real time view of the unified system, making it easy for building operators to understand and manage.

Precision agriculture sensors connected to a VeeaHub which includes a containerized version of Niagara as an out-of-building use case, leveraging private 5G and LoRaWAN networking, gathering data on soil moisture and nutrients, temperature, humidity, Co2 levels, equipment operating health, herd tracking and more.

Industrial IoT sensors connected to a VeeaHub enhanced with Niagara, including industrial equipment performance and yield, predictive maintenance, environmental conditions including temperature, humidity and air quality and more, also connected over private narrowband IoT (5G) and LoRaWAN network protocols.

Veea's Founder, Chairman and CEO Allen Salmasi will be speaking on Tuesday, April 5 in the session titled: "Advancing IoT Technology Brings a Spectrum of New Niagara Applications," Mr. Salmasi will discuss he many opportunities associated with the rapidly growing availability of 5G and CBRS wireless private networking across in-building and out-of-building coverage. As part of his discussion, he will review how 5G and mesh networking can take the concept of a BMS to the next level in solutions that can scale to serve large, multi-tenant buildings as well as large building portfolios.

Jay Warner, Director Program Management at Veea, will participate in a panel on Wednesday, April 6 moderated by Jacqueline Walpole, Senior Offering Management Lead at Tridium, along with Ged Tyrell of Tyrell Products, Roger Woodword, Member of the Supervisory Board, iSMA Controlli, and Marc Petock, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lynxspring.

Mr. Salmasi will be available for media and industry analyst briefings in the Veea booth, 207.

About Veea

Veea™ is redefining and simplifying secure edge computing that improves application responsiveness, reduces bandwidth costs, and eliminates central cloud dependency. VeeaHub® Smart Computing Hubs™ integrate a full range of connectivity options, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic edge computing platform with a dynamic connectivity and application mesh that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements along with a range groundbreaking vertical-specific applications comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of organizations across Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming, Smart Retail, and other industry verticals. Veea's Virtual Trusted Private Networking (vTPN™) solution, based on a unique and highly secure VPN technology and cloud-managed full stack security services, makes it simple and affordable to securely connect for most smart vertical market applications including the remote and work-from-home workforce and branch offices. Veea was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY, with its development activities primarily located in its engineering offices in Bath, UK, and Iselin, New Jersey, USA, along with sales and support offices located at multiple locations throughout the US, France, South Korea, and Brazil. Veea was named by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing. For more information, visit veea.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Veea is proud to be participating in the Niagara Summit 2022 (PRNewswire)

AgTech Solutions Powered by VeeaHubs (PRNewswire)

In-Building Super Fast Wireless Connectivity Powered by VeeaHubs (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Veea, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veea Inc.