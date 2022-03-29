SM ENERGY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND

DENVER, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that its Board of Directors approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 6, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2022. The Company currently has approximately 121.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

