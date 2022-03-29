M2GEN Appoints Eric Anderson as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Anderson brings over 25 years of operational and financial leadership experience across the life sciences, technology, and retail industries

Joseph R. Smith , CPA, CGMA, to retire in April 2022

TAMPA, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M2GEN, a bioinformatics company accelerating discoveries in oncology research through industry leading data and analytics, today announced that Eric Anderson will join the company as new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Joseph R. Smith, CPA, CGMA, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will retire from his position effective April 2022.

"Eric's expertise and extensive business experience make him ideal for this role as we strive to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of cancer therapeutics," said Jim Gabriele, President and Chief Executive Officer of M2GEN. "His addition to the executive team will be invaluable as we continue our strategic transformation and accelerate patient impact in 2022."

Eric Anderson has more than 25 years of experience across the life sciences, technology and retail industries. Prior to joining M2GEN Eric was CFO at Evidera, a premier RWE and informatics solutions provider to the Biopharma industry. There, Eric led a global finance and accounting team, built an organic and inorganic playbook to accelerate growth, and deployed new tools and technologies to better empower the finance organization and their business partners.

Previously, Eric held a variety of senior finance leadership positions at Walmart Inc., including CFO of SamsClub.com, global leader of FP&A for Sam's Club Stores, and financial leader of digital acceleration for Walmart Inc., where he was responsible for driving expansion of digital, non-retail business models. Eric has also served in financial and operational leadership roles at Michael's Stores Inc., FedEx, and IBM. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Louisville, where he graduated with honors, and serves on the board of several charitable organizations.

Mr. Anderson added, "I look forward to working with the M2GEN team to drive the next chapter of growth for the company. I am confident that, with our work, we will drive significant value for patients, researchers and industry partners."

Sandra E. Peterson, Chair of the Board of M2GEN, concluded, "On behalf of the M2GEN board, I want to thank Joe, an integral member of M2GEN since 2016, for his immeasurable contributions to the long-term success of M2GEN. He has led the company's finances with dedication and professionalism and helped to create a team that fully supports M2GEN's finance, audit, budget and accounting efforts. Joe will be missed, and we wish him the very best in his retirement."

About M2GEN

M2GEN is an oncology-focused bioinformatics solutions company advancing precision medicine and transforming cancer care through clinical and molecular data and analytics tools. The company's innovative dataset accelerates the discovery, development, and delivery of personalized therapies. M2GEN's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), an alliance of NCI-Designated cancer centers that gather de-identified and lifetime-consented clinical and genomic patient data for research purposes, enables a collaborative approach to the fight against cancer for patients today and tomorrow. M2GEN currently has more than 300,000 total consented patients across a network of 18 cancer centers in 10 states. Learn more at www.m2gen.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

