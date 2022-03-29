KonMari Media, Inc., Announces the Latest Book from Marie Kondo, "Marie Kondo's Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life"

Now available for preorder, the inspirational visual guide includes over a hundred beautiful lifestyle images, meaningful insights, and anecdotes from Marie Kondo

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KonMari Media, Inc. announces today a new book from renowned tidying expert and bestselling author Marie Kondo titled, "Marie Kondo's Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life." Published by Ten Speed Press, the new book offers an inspirational visual guide to elevate the joy in every aspect of your life, with more than 100 photographs of the Marie Kondo lifestyle. "Kurashi at Home" will be available online and in bookstands November 2022 and is now available for preorder on KonMari.com, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound and wherever books are sold.

"Kurashi at Home" takes readers on a continued journey of Marie's enriching outlook on the power of tidying. Inspired by the Japanese concept of kurashi, which means "way of life," Marie's new book invites readers to visualize their ideal life from the moment they wake up until the end of each day, free from any limitations.

By applying the KonMari principle of keeping only the things that spark joy, readers can develop a self-confidence in their ability to make decisions with gratitude, and in turn, take action in creating their ideal life. Whether it's taking time each morning to review a to-do list, creating an opportunity during the day for a mid-afternoon walk, or having nighttime rituals that promote a night of restful sleep, the purpose of "Kurashi at Home'' is to inspire readers to embrace this enriching quality-driven lifestyle.

Throughout the book, readers uncover a collection of beautiful photos and inspiring suggestions from Marie to help clear out unneeded clutter to appreciate the inviting spaces, treasured belongings and joy-sparking moments that remain.

"My new book, 'Kurashi at Home,' is filled with inspirational visuals to show you what applying the KonMari Method™ to every aspect of your life can look like," said Marie Kondo. "I created this book as a guide for both those who have already adopted the KonMari Method™ and those who might be new to the philosophy. My hope is that readers can learn how to visualize their ideal life so that their homes, activities and relationships can spark joy every day."

"Kurashi at Home" is published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York, and is now available for preorder on KonMari.com, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound and wherever books are sold for $28 USD until its official publishing date later this year in November 2022.

About Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo is a tidying expert, bestselling author, star of Netflix's hit show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. She has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, London Times, and Vogue, and on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Marie was also named one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People."

About KonMari Media, Inc.

KonMari Media, Inc. (KMI) was founded by Marie Kondo, tidying expert and bestselling author, in 2016. With a goal of helping more people to tidy their spaces by choosing joy, KMI has business verticals across entertainment, digital content, lifestyle products, scientific research, and a certified KonMari Consultant program. Visit konmari.com .

About Ten Speed Press

Ten Speed Press is an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Penguin Random House (http://global.penguinrandomhouse.com/) is the world's most global trade book publisher.

