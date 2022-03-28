Novant Health launches new business division to accelerate clinical, operational and technological advances for the healthcare industry

Hires Dean Swindle as president of Novant Health Enterprises

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novant Health, one of the largest health care systems in the Southeast, today announced the launch of a new business division designed to innovate and support scalable solutions for some of the health care industry's biggest challenges. Operating as an independent business entity, Novant Health Enterprises (NHE) will better enable partnerships with other health care organizations, create diversified growth and generate value for Novant Health's core business. Some of Novant Health's existing services will move over into this new division, and additional service offerings will be developed and acquired. NHE will accelerate the improvements Novant Health is making through its investments and partnerships focused on clinical, operational and technological advancements.

Envisioned as an incubator to accelerate the development of solutions that promise to unlock clinical, financial and patient value at scale, the health system's new venture will bring to market innovative solutions that empower all patients to live healthier lives – while enabling physicians to focus on delivering the best possible care. Novant Health Enterprises will build on the health system's considerable scale and prominence as well as the strength of its strategic partnerships and will focus on three core areas over the next five years: developing transformational clinical capabilities, continued expansion into non-acute settings, and commercializing differentiating digital solutions.

"Novant Health has long been at the forefront of innovation in health care, pioneering solutions internally and through unconventional partnerships to solve the industry's biggest challenges. This forward-thinking has enabled us to reimagine the patient experience, advance the quality and capability of care and be named the safest health care system in the region," said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO, Novant Health. "I can't wait to see what a unique entity such as Novant Health Enterprises will incubate, innovate and accelerate as we leverage technological innovation to create better outcomes for our patients, providers and communities."

Novant Health Enterprises will be led by Dean Swindle, who will serve as executive vice president of Novant Health and president of this new division. Swindle has over 30 years' experience as a financial and strategic executive in both national and regional health systems and has developed transformational growth activities and industry leading capabilities.

Angela Yochem will serve as chief operating officer and general manager of Novant Health Enterprises in addition to her current role as Novant Health executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer. Yochem has over 25 years' experience in new business creation and operation, delivery of world-class consumer experiences and differentiating technologies, and development of advanced solutions for the competitive advantage of global companies at scale.

"Novant Health Enterprises convenes the industry's leading partnerships to deliver on our promise to make health care remarkable for all our patients, in every dimension, every time," said Swindle. "As most of us have witnessed in the health care industry, the events of the past two years have underscored the value that technology and transformational capabilities can bring to patient care. Novant Health Enterprises has never been more confident in the potential for technological innovation to alleviate the most pressing problems in health care and we are excited to get started."

"The creation of Novant Health Enterprises will maximize the power of innovation and partnerships, allowing us to better pursue our mission of making our communities healthier, one person at a time," said Yochem. "We'll not only have our finger on the pulse of what is needed to improve care, but we'll have the ability to foster, create, test and apply those solutions at an unprecedented rate. I look forward to uncovering new opportunities as we focus Novant Health Enterprises' initial priority areas in the coming months."

Novant Health Enterprises will continue to develop the operating framework and strategic plans over the course of the next year.

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 employees who provide care at nearly 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics.

