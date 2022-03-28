Cox Automotive March Forecast: Slow March Auto Sales to Cap Weakest Q1 in a Decade

- March new-vehicle sales volume is forecast to fall more than 24% from one year ago and finish near 1.22 million units.
- Annual new-vehicle sales pace in March is expected to finish near 13.1 million, down from last month's 14.1 million pace and down from last year's strong 17.6 million level.
- First-quarter sales volume is forecast to be down more than 16% year over year, the lowest Q1 volume in the past decade.
ATLANTA, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March U.S. auto sales, when reported on Friday, will show a notable drop from last March as the market remains significantly constrained by lack of supply. Despite market conditions that would support healthy demand, the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of sales this month is forecast by Cox Automotive to finish near 13.1 million, down from February's 14.1 pace and significantly down from last March's 17.6 million level.
Sales volume is forecast to decrease 24% from last March, falling to 1.22 million units. March sales volume will result in Q1 2022 sales being down substantially from last year. Cox Automotive estimates quarterly sales will decline more than 16% from Q1 2021 when 3.9 million units were sold; Q1 2022 is forecast to end with 3.3 million sales and mark the second-worst quarter for new-vehicle sales in a decade, behind only Q2 2020, the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The spring selling season traditionally ramps up in March. This year, the month has 27 selling days, one more than last year and three more than last month. The extra days are a key reason March sales volume will show a more than 15% gain over February. Sales volume has been averaging just over 1.06 million each month since last August.
"Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Cox Automotive Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough. "March sales volume will tick up from February, but this is not due to a substantial change in the market. Low unemployment, relatively low interest rates—the conditions are right for higher sales. With three additional sales days, volume in March will rise month over month. However, seasonal adjustments reveal the true story: Sales remain weak and will basically be stuck at the current level until more supply arrives."
The ongoing chip shortage showing little improvement, coupled with the recent news from Ukraine and ongoing inflation issues, has led Cox Automotive to reduce its full-year new-vehicle sales forecast for the U.S. Cox Automotive now expects light-vehicle sales to reach 15.3 million this year, down 700,000 units from the original forecast released in January. To reach this level by year's end, the supply situation must begin to show significant gains next quarter and consistent improvement throughout the year, otherwise, another forecast adjustment may be necessary.
March 2022 Sales Forecast
Sales Forecast1
Market Share
Segment
Mar-22
Mar-21
Feb-22
YOY%
MOM%
Mar-22
Feb-22
MOM
Mid-Size SUV/Crossover
220,000
272,852
193,152
-19.4%
13.9%
18.0%
18.3%
-0.2%
Compact SUV/Crossover
185,000
263,091
162,892
-29.7%
13.6%
15.2%
15.4%
-0.2%
Full-Size Pickup Truck
175,000
227,328
152,886
-23.0%
14.5%
14.3%
14.5%
-0.1%
Compact Car
82,000
122,163
70,803
-32.9%
15.8%
6.7%
6.7%
0.0%
Mid-Size Car
73,000
100,941
60,935
-27.7%
19.8%
6.0%
5.8%
0.2%
Grand Total2
1,220,000
1,608,763
1,057,523
-24.2%
15.4%
1
Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
2
Total includes segments not shown
- New-vehicle sales volumes are forecast to drop 16% from Q1 2021; Q1 2022 is forecast to show the lowest Q1 sales volumes in a decade.
- After finishing atop the sales chart in 2021, Toyota Motor Company—combined Toyota and Lexus sales—is forecast to be No. 1 by volume in Q1 2022.
- Hyundai and Tesla continue to gain share; General Motors forecast to drop notably in Q1.
Q1 2022 Sales Forecast
Sales Forecast1
Market Share
Make
Q1 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
2022 vs
2022 vs
Share
Share
Share
Toyota Motor Corporation
495,747
603,066
510,348
2.9%
-15.4%
14.1%
15.4%
15.6%
General Motors
616,432
639,406
485,330
-21.3%
-24.1%
17.6%
16.3%
14.8%
Ford Motor Company
514,614
517,711
431,123
-16.2%
-16.7%
14.7%
13.2%
13.2%
Stellantis
446,768
469,651
411,174
-8.0%
-12.5%
12.7%
12.0%
12.5%
Hyundai Motor Company
272,775
334,902
317,100
16.2%
-5.3%
7.8%
8.5%
9.7%
Honda Motor Company
298,784
347,091
252,205
-15.6%
-27.3%
8.5%
8.8%
7.7%
Nissan-Mitsubishi
293,169
313,784
216,199
-26.3%
-31.1%
8.4%
8.0%
6.6%
Subaru Corporation
130,591
160,426
141,795
8.6%
-11.6%
3.7%
4.1%
4.3%
Tesla
56,200
69,300
132,052
135.0%
90.6%
1.6%
1.8%
4.0%
Volkswagen Group
128,436
163,069
116,319
-9.4%
-28.7%
3.7%
4.2%
3.5%
Sales Forecast1
Market Share
Make
Q1 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
2022
2022
Share
Share
Share
BMW AG
64,692
77,718
79,685
23.2%
2.5%
1.8%
2.0%
2.4%
Mazda Motor Corporation
67,670
83,258
78,436
15.9%
-5.8%
1.9%
2.1%
2.4%
Daimler AG
75,266
89,915
63,133
-16.1%
-29.8%
2.1%
2.3%
1.9%
Geely Holding Group
19,485
27,357
23,298
19.6%
-14.8%
0.6%
0.7%
0.7%
Tata Group
25,429
27,950
18,699
-26.5%
-33.1%
0.7%
0.7%
0.6%
Rivian Automotive
0
0
720
-
-
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Lucid Motors
0
0
494
-
-
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Grand Total2
3,506,058
3,924,604
3,278,110
-6.5%
-16.5%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
1
Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
2
Total includes segments not shown
All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.
