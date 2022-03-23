Research: Delinea Reveals Cloud Automation is Key to Future-Proofing Cybersecurity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced a new survey-based report that highlights that cloud automation is seen as the key to future-proofing cybersecurity, especially when coupled with autonomous privileges and access. Eighty-six percent (86%) of respondents are exploring ways to automate access controls, especially for privileged access. But even with 68% of respondents seeing increases in budgets and staff, they continue to face mounting threats from an expanding threatscape they are challenged to address.

Delinea Logo (PRNewswire)

The report, titled " Cloud Automation is the Key to Future-Proofing Cybersecurity ," features responses from over 300 IT decision-makers who participated in a February 2022 survey conducted on Delinea's behalf by global research firm Censuswide. The report outlines key insights for developing a security strategy that supports future growth and shares tips on how to navigate the complex and ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

Future-proofing describes any product, service, or technological system that is designed to keep working without significant updates as time goes on and technology continues to work against future cyber threats, ultimately eliminating the need to rip and replace systems and infrastructure. Fifty-nine percent (59%) of respondents indicate that the leading factor driving their need to future-proof their access security in 2022 is increasingly complex, multi-cloud IT environments.

The survey also found that future-proofing becomes even more important when organizations become overly confident in their security measures. Despite the challenges ahead and knowing automation will be critical to their future success, 83% of respondents are confident with their current access controls even as two out of three companies admit to being victims of cyber attacks .

"This survey report presents a conundrum, as respondents feel confident in their current cybersecurity postures, despite a significant amount of breaches being caused by compromised credentials. Yet they also realize that the way to secure the future of their organizations is through cloud automation, which for most presents a dynamic shift in approach, investments, and resources," said Joseph Carson, Advisory CISO and Chief Security Scientist at Delinea. "Today's cyberthreats are faster, more intelligent, and more dangerous. To prevent security blunders and survive in today's unpredictable landscape, organizations must lean heavily on automation and embrace least privilege and zero trust best practices at every turn."

Additional findings in the report include:

71% are confident they can recover quickly from a cyberattack

69% think their current privileged access approach is either very mature or mature

89% monitor and can alert on unauthorized privileged activity

With the release of this report, Delinea is now advising companies to embrace cloud automation and autonomous privileged access as fundamental components for future-proofing. At the same time, they should move away from manual and complex workflows that slow down the pace of business.

To access the full report, download your free copy today . For more information about Delinea, visit delinea.com .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 100. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

brad.shewmake@delinea.com

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

delinea@luminapr.com

+1-408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delinea