CHANTILLY, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NearStar Fusion, Inc., announced the recent launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on the StartEngine platform: www.startengine.com/nearstarfusion

NearStar Fusion, Inc. Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Raising Capital for R&D of a New Fusion Energy Technology

NearStar is developing a new fusion energy technology that could one day replace all fossil-fuel power plants in the world with inexpensive, modular fusion power plants that generate carbon-free electricity. This new approach to fusion energy, called Hypervelocity Gradient Field Fusion (HGFF), builds in part on recent fusion propulsion research at NASA and on decades of fusion research at Sandia National Laboratories, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and many others in the field of magnetized target fusion.

HGFF will utilize the NearStar team's expertise in advanced plasma research for the U.S. Department of Energy, NASA and the Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E). "HGFF is an early-stage concept, but it has some unique advantages that could support rapid commercialization" said Founder, President and Chief Scientist, Dr. F. Douglas Witherspoon.

"We are excited to be in this space at a time when global politics and public sentiment are so focused on creating solutions to the world's energy needs" said CEO Randy Roy, "We are very hopeful that NearStar Fusion and our HGFF technology can play an important role in that solution."

About NearStar Fusion Inc.: NearStar Fusion is focused on developing a modular fusion power plant technology that can be mass produced at a cost that is competitive in today's global energy markets. To find out more about us, visit our website at www.nearstarfusion.com.

