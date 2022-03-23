Golden Grail Announces the First Ever 'Sketch Can' for their Tickle Water Brand Extension

The innovative, interactive & colorful design supports the Company's pledge of responsible marketing and will be a big POP on the shelves

WESTON, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced its new design directed at the Tween Market - children ages 7-12 years old. The new brand extension designs can be leveraged to multi media campaigns, add an interactive element, and connect the Tickle Water Brand to their customer base. Check out the new design at https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailTechBeverages/

Recently, on Feb. 23, 2022 Golden Grail announced its commitment to responsibly market its recently acquired Tickle Water and future products aimed at kids and tweens. The Tickle Water acquisition and planned line extensions aimed to address a tween audience that will be guided by responsible marketing that promotes positive attributes emblematic of the brand.

The first and only 'sketch can' features a personalization space and a social media hash tag to invite Tickle fans to interact with the brand by sharing their sketch. In a Tik Tok culture where tweens get introduced to trends and products, on this medium, Golden Grail has created a brand extension that lends itself to becoming a fun trend that can materialize on Tick Tok. Sketching on the can, while drinking it. Kids then can blast viral content to millions of users within hours or days and these videos shape what mainstream culture considers stylish, which therefore can affect what they choose to consume.

Furthermore, the new design boasts that it is a plastic free package, continuing to support the Company's pledge to market responsibly to our youth. The beverage industry sells 445 billion liters of non-alcoholic beverages in PET bottles annually in the countries surveyed. According to International Coastal Clean-up data analyzed by Oceana, plastic bottles were the most commonly found plastic items in beach clean-ups worldwide when measured by weight. Golden Grail has publicly acknowledged this huge global crisis and has taken real action against it and showing leadership within the beverage industry.

Tickle Water has disrupted the flavored sparkling water segment by offering a healthy and enjoyable sipping option specifically for children based on the proposition that it literally "tickles" their taste buds. Tickle Water is a naturally flavored sparkling water free of preservatives, GMOs, gluten, sodium, sugar, calories and artificial sweeteners. Additionally, all products are certified OU Kosher. The brand aims to alter the beverage landscape for parents and children. Tickle Water was already a proven brand that formerly had a strong retail presence with availability at such national outlets as Walmart, Amazon, Duane Reade/Walgreen's, ShopRite and other popular retailers.

The Tween Market may be young, but they're old pros when it comes to consuming. Twenty million strong nationwide, tweens — kids ages 8 to 14, who are often called "digital natives" — now flex $43 billion worth of annual spending power, according to Larissa Faw, editor at Youth Markets Alert, a trade newsletter based in New York City

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

We are Doing Our Part … Going Beyond Our Fully Recyclable Can… Cause We Promise to Partner with Other Groups Helping Reduce Global Plastic… Cause Together We Can Make a Difference!

Join The Cause. Drink Cause Water.

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

