INSTITUTE FOR SUPPLY MANAGEMENT® HONORS 30 UNDER 30 RISING SUPPLY CHAIN STARS

Winners represent future innovative leaders, as standout and passionate problem-solvers

TEMPE, Ariz., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) announced the winners of the 2021-2022 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars Recognition Program to honor global emerging leaders across various industries and supply management disciplines. The top nominee or "megawatt" winner from the 30 Under 30 is Emily Fugleberg, a global sourcing manager at Boston Scientific.

"The accomplishments and talents of this group are extraordinary," said Thomas W. Derry, Chief Executive Officer of ISM. "They stand out for their initiative, leadership and abilities to drive and showcase value across their organizations."

Now in its eighth year, the ISM program honors individuals who are 30 or younger and demonstrate leadership, innovation, collaboration, and other outstanding attributes--at work and through their professional associations. Intended to help bridge the talent gap in procurement and supply management for younger generations, the program highlights role models for aspiring supply chain practitioners and students.

Hundreds of applications are received annually, and a rigorous review process assesses candidates based on detailed nominations provided by professional peers, leaders, and executives.

"The latest 30 Under 30 winners exemplify the new generation of supply chain leadership and demonstrate how high-performers can make an impact on the profession," said Derry.

The supply chain management profession has been in the global spotlight through the pandemic, with numerous winners managed various elements of COVID-19 specific projects for their organizations.

Working in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Canada and Slovakia, the honorees are making their mark on the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, automotive, oil and gas, energy, aerospace and defense, and retail industries, among others.

Megawatt winner Emily Fugleberg, a motivated 29-year-old, for example, has quickly advanced at Boston Scientific. A highlight in Fugleberg's career was the launch of a device used in Bronchoscopies, including for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, that provides access to treatment and address clinical gaps that are not currently supported in the market. Fugleberg's work to find low-cost, high-quality sources during pandemic-related supply chain challenges made for a successful launch.

The full list of the outstanding ISM 30 Under 30 winners includes:

Emily Fugleberg , global sourcing manager, Boston Scientific ( Stacy, Minn. )

Sandrela Altonji, senior global commodity manager, GlaxoSmithKline ( London )

Michael Carlson , manager II, supply chain data analytics, Northrop Grumman Corporation ( Redondo Beach, Calif. )

Hayden Craig , senior global procurement category manager, GlaxoSmithKline (Brentford, United Kingdom )

Abigail Crowley , procurement category manager, business continuity planning, Ball Corporation ( Denver )

Mark Delaney , director, chief of staff, Lenovo ( Raleigh, N.C. )

Raul Figueroa , global logistics manager, Mission Produce, Inc. ( Oxnard, Calif. )

Annie FitzPatrick , global category manager, DuPont ( Chadds Ford, Penn. )

Kenzey Fordyce, category lead, Apache Corporation ( Houston, Texas )

Beatriz Fraga , gas origination senior analyst, Comgás (São Paulo, Brazil )

Jakub Hrabovecky , category manager, U.S. Steel Košice (Košice, Slovakia )

Justin Hyrb , category manager I, United States Steel Corporation ( Pittsburgh, Pa. )

Tyler Johnson , CPSM, senior inventory analyst, MilliporeSigma ( Lenexa, Kan. )

Delaney Liu , category manager I, global procurement, United States Steel Corporation ( Pittsburgh, Pa. )

Susan McNichols , global strategic sourcing manager, H.B. Fuller (Vandais Heights, Minn.)

Logan Metzger , CPSM, procurement lead, Gulf of Mexico subsea projects, Shell Oil Company ( Houston, Texas )

Mackenzie Milner , senior manager, research and development procurement - lab asset & services, GlaxoSmithKline ( Washington D.C. )

Mauro Ministrini, supply chain commercial specialist, Shell Oil Company ( Rio de Janeiro )

Emily Minogue , Boeing test and evaluation procurement agent, The Boeing Company ( Mesa, Ariz. )

Yosra Musa , demand planner, Shopify ( Hamilton, Ontario, Canada )

Matthew Nehr , category manager, United States Steel Corporation ( Wexford, Pa. )

Allie Newman , procurement agent, The Boeing Company ( Mesa, Ariz. )

Devin Riddle , purchasing and supply management specialist, United States Postal Service ( Windsor, Conn. )

Julian Rizza , procurement advisor, FedEx Services ( Mars, Pa. )

Mohammed Saleem , integrated business planning (IBP) demand planning manager, Interstate Batteries ( Houston, Texas )

Samuel Setiawan , lead category manager, Stanley Black & Decker ( Toledo, Ohio )

Loryn Setterquist , CPSM, supply chain commercial lead – production, Shell Oil Company ( New Orleans, La. )

Heather Titanic, buyer, Seal and Design, Inc. ( Buffalo, N.Y. )

Christina Winkler Meredith , upper structures creativity team lead, General Motors ( Royal Oak, Mich. )

Coline Zitzmann , clinical trial supplies global category manager, GlaxoSmithKline ( Brussels )

All 30 Under 30 winners receive a one-year ISM membership and complimentary admittance to ISM World, ISM's annual conference, May 22-25, 2022, where all winners will be recognized and celebrated.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model. The ISM® Report On Business®, Manufacturing and Services, are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.





