FS1 to Showcase CLASH Endurance Miami Professional Triathlon During Primetime with Multiple Airings to Follow

MIAMI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss the inspiration of CLASH Endurance Miami on FS1, Wednesday, March 23 at 8 p.m. EST with two additional airings to be announced in the coming days. Australia's Ashleigh Gentle and American Sam Long both took home championship titles with times of 2:59:41 and 2:39:55 respectively. Consisting of a 1.05 mile swim, a 39 mile bike and a 10.5 mile run at the scenic Homestead-Miami Speedway, more than 75 professionals from around the globe battled scorching temperatures for their shot at a $50K prize purse and a variety of $1K bonus opportunities for fastest first lap of the swim, bike and run as well as fastest transitions. Swim Bonus was presented by AquaSphere, Bike Bonus presented by Speed Hound, Transition Bonuses presented by WAHOO and the Run Bonus was presented by CLASH Endurance.

Endurance fans can experience incredible performances and race day excitement displayed by numerous pros such as Sara Perez Salla who dominated until she took an unfortunate fall on the bike, sub-6 minute miles being held on the track despite high heat and humidity, and see races ending during stellar runs due to dehydration or fatigue and much more. For more information or to register for an event, visit www.clash-usa.com.

"We are honored that FS1 will air significant race coverage where so many pros demonstrated true athletic performance and excellence. CLASH Endurance looks to provide exceptional television coverage that continues elevating the sport of triathlon," says Bill Christy, CEO of CLASH Endurance.

ABOUT CLASH ENDURANCE

CLASH Endurance® previously known as CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA, is led by athletes to enhance the athlete race experience and their families and delivers exceptional endurance sports event festivals at iconic speedways across the U.S. Our mission is to advance the sport with family friendly, professionally managed races for all ages and abilities and grow into other areas such as mountain biking, trail running and more. CLASH Endurance now includes four events at speedways in Daytona and Miami, FL as well as Watkins Glen, NY and Atlanta, GA. CLASH Endurance will further expand its portfolio in the coming year and continue to include professional races with prize purse offerings as well as being televised globally.

