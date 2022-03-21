Benchmark Releases First Sustainability Report Highlighting its Environmental, Social and Governance Priorities and Actions

Demonstrates Benchmark's Commitment to Sustainability as a Strategic and Operational Imperative

TEMPE, Ariz., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today released its first Sustainability Report, which it will publish on an annual basis. The newly announced report now available on the company's website, outlines Benchmark's environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and includes specific achievements across the global organization.

"The 2021 Sustainability Report marks a major step forward in Benchmark's sustainable journey, as it formalizes our commitment to regularly communicating our ESG priorities and actions," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "I'm proud of our entire global team for their passion and dedication to our ESG endeavors that include reducing our energy consumption and waste, creating an inclusive culture, and improving the communities in which we live and work."

Highlighted in the report are the five key tenets of Benchmark's ESG strategy, which guide the company's sustainability efforts. These tenets include environmental responsibility, our people, our community, governance, and the organization's COVID-19 response. The report also features a compelling recounting of the company's actions and achievements within these tenets and critical data quantifying the progress the company has made in sustainability performance.

"We are making tremendous strides in our ESG endeavors," said Stephen Beaver, senior vice president, general counsel and chief legal officer, Benchmark. "This report allows us to share our progress with stakeholders and customers and communicate the baseline we will use to track and improve diversity, equity and inclusion; reduce our environmental impact, and enhance our local communities."

To learn more about Benchmark's ESG/Sustainability efforts, please visit the website at www.bench.com.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation telecommunications, medical, complex industrials, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

