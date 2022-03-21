Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of Green First Mortgage Bonds due 2052

ST. LOUIS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $525 million aggregate principal amount of 3.90% first mortgage bonds due 2052 at 99.754% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on April 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren Missouri intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund capital expenditures and/or refinance its short-term debt. Thereafter, Ameren Missouri intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds to sustainable projects meeting certain eligibility criteria.

Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, for the offering may be obtained on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, phone: 1-212-834-4533.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 130,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

