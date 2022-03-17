TDK Ventures presents DX Week 2022, a thought leadership forum on digital transformation

- DX Week 2022: Where the Analog World Meets the Digital World

- An online gathering of entrepreneurs, academia, government, scientists, venture capitalists, and visionaries at the forefront of digital transformation (DX)

- Five two-hour sessions with diverse expert panelists providing definitive insights into how digital technologies change the world

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures, Inc. will host DX Week from April 18 through 22, 2022. Following a similar format to TDK Ventures' Energy Week 2021 in October which featured top leaders in the energy and battery fields, this global online gathering will bring together over 30 speakers made up of entrepreneurs, scientists, venture capitalists, and visionaries from around the world and who are at the forefront of digital transformation (DX). Interested participants can register for the event at this link: https://www.tdk-ventures.com/dx-week .

Each speaker will share her or his dreams, expectations, and challenges concerning the future of digitization and how it will influence science and technology, mobility, manufacturing, finance, computing, society, entertainment, and life as we know it.

"Our Energy Week 2021 delivered on its promise to show everyone the innovations that could power tomorrow's world and cleanly produce and store its energy," said Nicolas Sauvage, President, TDK Ventures. "We hold even higher expectations for DX Week 2022 and its potential to offer a series of inspirational, provocative, interactive discussions that will inspire tomorrow's inventors, engineers, entrepreneurs, and investors to follow their dreams and capitalize on their knowledge, skill, and insight."

DX Week 2022 days, times, and topics are below. All times are PDT (GMT -08:00).

Monday April 18 , 4:00 PM-6:00 PM – Metaverse

Like many of today's technologies, "the metaverse" remains somewhat anchored in the realm of science fiction. This discussion takes the viewpoint that its applications are not limited to gaming and entertainment, but include virtual workspaces, remote collaboration, the gamification of education, and other applications which are particularly relevant.

Tuesday April 19 , 4:00 PM-6:00 PM – Connectivity

Connectivity has become an essential part of our everyday lives. This session will explore the development path of the tools that will usher in the next generation of communication and information dissemination, including cellular 5G/6G, Wi-Fi, fiber optics, satellites, wearables, and more, as well as the broad spectrum of applications these technologies may enable.

Wednesday April 20 , 8:00 AM-10:00 AM – Edge Computing

The increase of IoT devices and AI/ML applications is producing a massive amount of data and requires high computing capacity at the edge. This session covers both edge devices and network edge. High-power efficiency and low latency are some of the key considerations.

Thursday April 21 , 8:00 AM-10:00 AM – Industry 5.0

The data revolution and acceleration of DX has poised robots, intelligent machines, and the industrial internet of things to take over much of the boring, repetitive work required for much of the world's production. The paradigm shift from a data driven world to the need for sustainability-enabled technology is already proving that innovative cleantech solutions enable cost efficient and effective operations. This panel discusses revolutions such as renewable energy generation, clean tech, data transmission, data acceleration, realistic simulations, biometrics, and much more, and highlights how and why sustainability is a core tenet of Industry 5.0.

Friday April 22 , 8:00 AM-10:00 AM – Future of Mobility

There are two givens in life: the more people know, the more they need to explore, and humans will forever need face-to-face contact. Myriad challenges, however, remain before many of the world's citizens will be ready to accept EVs, autonomously driven vehicles, and other transportation innovations. Car sharing, battery swapping, vehicle-to-grid integration, behind-the-grid storage, clean hydrogen, second-life, and alternative chemistries are on the table for discussion as well as the potential for personal flying cars, high-speed rail, and other futuristic transport.

Notable speakers include:

Metaverse: Rio Kurokawa , Director, IBM; Pearly Chen , VP, HTC VIVE

Connectivity: Nada Gozlmie, Ph.D., NIST Fellow & Chief of Wireless Networks Division, National Institute of Standards and Technology; Matt Grob , CTO, XCOM; Maryam Rofougaran , Founder and CEO, Movandi

Edge Computing: Chris Bergey , SVP/GM of Infrastructure, Arm; Pete Warden , Founding member, TensorFlow

Industry 5.0: Xiaolin Lu , Fellow and Director of IoT, Texas Instruments; Yasser Alsaied , VP of IoT, Amazon Web Services

Digital transformation has integrated mobile technologies, miniaturized embedded sensors and devices, integrated networking, enabled cloud computing, and delivered sophisticated data analytics. Together, through DX, we can and are bringing a better, even more sustainable, tomorrow. For information regarding online attendance to TDK Ventures' DX Week 2022, visit https://www.tdk-ventures.com/dx-week .

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com .

You can download this text from https://www.tdk-ventures.com/tdk-ventures-presents-dx-week-2022

Contacts for regional media

TDK Brand Contact

Phone Mail TDK Ms. Sarah MACKENZIE Publitek Portland, OR +1 503.720.3743 TDK-US@publitek.com TDK Ventures Mr. Raphel FINELLI TDK Ventures San Jose, CA +1 408.667.5970 raphel.finelli@tdk-ventures.com

View original content:

SOURCE TDK Corporation