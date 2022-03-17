SEI Introduces Enhanced Shadow Accounting Capabilities for SEI Novus Users

Ledger Functionality Improves Data Accuracy and Helps Build Investment Book of Records

OAKS, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the launch of Ledger, a new functionality designed to provide institutional investors and asset owners with the ability to view, update, and reconcile a comprehensive set of raw data within SEI's portfolio intelligence tool, SEI Novus.

Through an intuitive and auditable workflow, Ledger can help users rectify contradictory or delayed information in order to provide clients with greater transparency, accuracy, and control of their assets. Using Ledger, clients can access raw data aggregated from a variety of sources in order to analyze all types of balance and transaction data. This data may originate from multiple custodians and manager statements, including cash flow notices, valuations, estimates, and official performance records.

Key features include:

Streamlined connectivity – SEI Novus gathers all relevant records from custodians, administrators, and managers in one place.



Intuitive workflow – Users can easily update any balance, enter new transactions, and inspect audit trails of past changes.



Portfolio transparency – Users can inspect their aggregated data, as well as drill down into and slice their portfolio by many dimensions.

Andrea Gentilini, Head of SEI Novus, SEI's Institutional Group, said:

"Accessible and transparent portfolio information is essential, but asset owners often receive delayed and unreliable data. Ledger can improve client's ability to improve portfolio accuracy, with the ability to inspect exposures and understand attribution and risk positions. It unlocks more than just due diligence and operational efficiency, enabling asset owners to build a digital Investment Book of Records and derive powerful insights for making decisions and investing with confidence."

In addition to providing current SEI Novus users with direct access to raw data, Ledger supports SEI's Enhanced CIO (ECIO) platform. The ECIO platform provides an internal investment team with the option to outsource the shadow accounting workflow across their entire portfolio and feed it directly into SEI Novus, resulting in portfolio intelligence built on a much more comprehensive set of timely data. Ledger also complements SEI's existing suite of shadow accounting and data management services for asset managers.

Learn more about Ledger by SEI Novus.

About SEI's Institutional Group

SEI's Institutional Group provides clients with a variety of solutions aligned with their investment implementation preferences. As one of the first and largest providers of outsourced investment management services, SEI's Outsourced CIO (OCIO) platform supports institutional investors who delegate investment management decisions through a flexible implementation model. SEI's Enhanced CIO (ECIO) platform supports internal investment teams by integrating SEI Novus, a global portfolio intelligence tool, with SEI's comprehensive investment processing, shadow accounting, and data and workflow management offerings. More than 480 institutional clients utilize these integrated solutions worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, visit seic.com/institutions.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

