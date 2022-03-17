Cohen & Steers Appoints Anthony Corriggio as Private Real Estate Group Portfolio Manager

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has named Anthony Corriggio as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Cohen & Steers' Private Real Estate Group. In a newly created position reporting to James S. Corl, Head of Private Real Estate, Mr. Corriggio is responsible for the fund management components of the group and plays a senior role in the investment process. Mr. Corriggio also joins the Cohen & Steers Private Real Estate Investment Committee.

James S. Corl, Head of Private Real Estate, said:

Tony's experience in organizational management, financial management and both real estate private equity investing and managing a public real estate company will be a critical addition as we develop innovative strategies that combine listed and private real estate. Having worked with him for over a decade, I know Tony will be a highly effective leader and play a key role in executing our strategy.

The Private Real Estate Group uses a value-oriented approach to investing in many areas of commercial real estate and is agnostic as to deal structure or vehicle. The team makes direct investments in properties, as well as private investments in public equity (PIPEs), pre-IPO securities and private real estate companies, leveraging the market scale provided by Cohen & Steers' industry-leading listed real estate team.

Mr. Corriggio brings more than 25 years of real estate investment experience to Cohen & Steers. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers, Mr. Corriggio worked closely with Mr. Corl and Hamid Tabib, Head of Real Estate Acquisitions, North America, as a Managing Director and senior member of a real estate investment team at their predecessor firm. Previously, he was a Senior Analyst at Coeus Capital Management LLC, Chief Financial Officer of The St. Joe Company, and a Vice President at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Corriggio served as a Captain in the United States Air Force, Civil Engineering Squadron.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

