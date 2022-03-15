Ruth Ellis Center receives $250,000 Housing for Everyone Grant from TD Charitable Foundation

Support from the TD Charitable Foundation will help Ruth Ellis Center provide critical housing resources for LGBTQ+ young people

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth Ellis Center, established in 1999 and nationally recognized for its trauma-informed services for LGBTQ+ young people experiencing homelessness or in the child welfare system, was recently awarded a $250,000 Housing for Everyone grant from the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®. Ruth Ellis Center is one of 33 organizations selected from more than 357applicants to receive a Housing for Everyone grant as part of the TD Charitable Foundation's annual grant program helping to provide affordable housing since 2005.

The grant will support Ruth Ellis Center's continuum of affordable supportive housing options and services for LGBTQ+ young people experiencing homelessness. From case management to health care, basic needs to systems navigation, funding from the TD Charitable Foundation's Housing for Everyone grant program will ensure the young people served by Ruth Ellis Center have the resources necessary to stabilize and thrive.

The housing affordability crisis has worsened over the past two years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and housing organizations have worked tirelessly to meet the increasing need for assistance from individuals and families. The growing need for assistance has strained affordable housing organizations and made it difficult to continue delivering critical resources and services.

Without resident services from affordable housing providers, like eviction assistance and housing search assistance, many individuals and families will struggle to find or risk losing a safe, affordable place to call home.

"As LGBTQ+ young people continue to be disproportionately affected by homelessness nationwide, it is imperative that organizations and funders alike, prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of this underserved population," said Mark Erwin, Director of Development and Advancement at Ruth Ellis Center.

"Congratulations to the Ruth Ellis Center on this amazing accomplishment. Over the past 7 years, all of us at TD Auto Finance have witnessed the incredible work Ruth Ellis Center does for LGBTQ+ youth in our community. We are confident the support from the TD Charitable Foundation will provide much needed funding so the Center can continue to meet the growing need among LGBTQ+ youth for housing assistance and other critical resources," said Andrew Stuart, President and CEO of TD Auto Finance.

The TD Charitable Foundation awarded $5.8 million through the 16th annual Housing for Everyone grant competition to a total of 33 organizations across TD Bank's Maine-to-Florida footprint and Michigan to help support affordable housing organizations provide critical resident services. Since 2005, the TD Charitable Foundation has given more than $42 million dollars to non-profit and charitable organizations through the Housing for Everyone grant competition and helped support over 500 affordable housing projects and initiatives.

The Housing for Everyone grant competition supports TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment through TD's corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment, which actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality and environmental well-being, enabling people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

To learn more about Housing for Everyone and for a full list of this year's grant recipients, please visit https://www.td.com/us/en/about-us/communities/ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/housing-for-everyone/.

About Ruth Ellis Center

Over the course of the past two decades, Ruth Ellis Center has established a national reputation for its trauma-informed services for LGBTQ+ young people experiencing homelessness or in the child welfare system. Based in Highland Park, Michigan, and now in its 23rd year in operation, the Center's mission is, "creating opportunities with LGBTQ+ young people to build their vision for a positive future."

Among its lengthy roster of critical services are housing and safety-net programs, fully integrated primary and behavioral healthcare and case management, skill-building workshops, HIV prevention programs, and family support programs. Learn more at www.ruthelliscenter.org

About Housing for Everyone

Since inception in 2005, the TD Charitable Foundation's annual Housing for Everyone grant competition has awarded more than $42 million to over 500 affordable housing initiatives. The Housing for Everyone grant competition supports TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment through TD's corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment, which actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality and environmental well-being, enabling people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world. As part of The Ready Commitment, TD targets US $775 million in total contributions toward community giving by 2030 in four critical areas: Financial Security, a more Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health.

Through this platform, TD aspires to create a more inclusive tomorrow — helping people of all backgrounds feel more confident, not just about their finances, but about their ability to achieve their goals. Visit: https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $282 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/.

