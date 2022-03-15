Norton Launches Robust Identity Monitoring in the U.K. to Help Consumers Resolve Their Identity Theft Issues

Norton Identity Advisor Plus provides access to a dedicated Identity Restoration Specialist to victims of identity theft

TEMPE, Ariz., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a leading consumer Cyber Safety brand from NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), today announced the U.K. launch of Norton™ Identity Advisor Plus, which leverages the company's consumer identity protection expertise to help victims of identity theft resolve their issues.1

Say hello to the new Norton. (PRNewsfoto/NortonLifeLock Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In the latest Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report in the U.K., conducted online in partnership with The Harris Poll amongst 1,000 U.K. adults aged 18+, 55% of Brits surveyed admit they would have no idea what to do if their identity was stolen. Additionally, 60% of those surveyed admit to being "very worried" their identity will be stolen. Norton Identity Advisor Plus tries to address this concern, by helping consumers each step of the way should they discover they're a victim of identity theft.

"We discovered that in the UK, 55% of those surveyed admit they would have no idea what to do if their identity was stolen," said Leena Elias, Vice President of Product, NortonLifeLock. "Unfortunately, personal information accessed through nefarious tactics may result in identity theft – for example, a hack or data breach could lead to a loan being taken out in your name, and potentially impact your credit score and your life. Identity theft can be stressful and confusing, which is why we provide access to dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists, offering that all-important guidance to victims of identity theft. Alongside Cyber Safety solutions included with this new plan, consumers can have peace of mind that they are covered."

Norton Identity Advisor Plus comes with an easy-to-use dashboard to register personal information for monitoring, including Social Media Monitoring. The Social Media Monitoring feature monitors and notifies the account holder if there are signs the account may be compromised or if potentially risky links are found.2 If a customer suspects their identity has been stolen, they have access to a dedicated Identity Restoration specialist.

Additional Norton™ Identity Advisor Plus features include:

Dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists: An Identity Restoration Specialist is assigned to a case of identity theft from start-to-finish, to guide the victim through the full process to resolve their identity theft issue. This support includes help guiding the victim to resolve the identity theft issue with relevant third parties, including merchants, credit card companies, financial institutions, collection agencies, government agencies or other parties and, if needed, making three-way mediation calls with the victim and the relevant parties. These Identity Restoration Specialists access over 7,000 verified merchant fraud processes worldwide.

Social Media Monitoring: According to recent U.K. Norton research, 22% of people surveyed have been victims of a social media account takeover.

Social Media Monitoring focuses on the most popular social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Potentially risky links within the user's social newsfeed on Twitter and YouTube are flagged, to help prevent malware from infecting a device, as well as alerting the user to scams and phishing attempts. An alert is also issued if the user is being linked to potentially risky content, allowing them to take action.

Account takeover on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube notifies the registered user of suspect activity linked to their account, or unexpected changes to account settings.

Dark Web Monitoring: 66% of Brits surveyed admit they don't know how to check if their identity has ever been stolen. Norton™ Identity Advisor Plus includes Dark Web Monitoring.

Dark Web Monitoring goes beyond easily accessible sites and marketplaces, scanning private forums, social webs, deep web and dark web to search for the user's registered personal information with our advanced monitoring technology.

Dark Web Monitoring allows the user to register personal information such as their driver's license number; up to five insurance account numbers or identification numbers; email addresses, phone numbers and physical addresses. It will also scan the dark web for up to ten: credit card numbers, financial account numbers, and gamer tags.

Norton also released Norton 360 Advanced in the U.K., which is designed for people who want to take advantage of Norton's comprehensive Cyber Safety tools. In addition to Identity Restoration Support, Dark Web Monitoring and Social Media Monitoring, Norton 360 Advanced includes powerful layers of protection for devices and online privacy against cyberthreats, plus Password Manager, 200 GB PC Cloud Backup, Secure VPN and Parental Control.

To learn more about how Norton is addressing Cyber Safety visit: https://uk.norton.com/products/identity-advisor-plus.

About the 2022 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report

The research was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of NortonLifeLock among 10,003 adults aged 18+. The survey was conducted November 15 through December 7, 2021 in Australia (n=1002), Brazil (n=1000), France (n=1001), Germany (n=1000), India (n=1000), Italy (n=1000), Japan (n=1000), New Zealand (n=1000), the United Kingdom (n=1000), and the United States (n=1000).Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, and household income to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. No estimates of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com .

