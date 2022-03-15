MRP Announces Healthcare Innovation Panel, "Upending the Medtech Sales Model," at LSI USA'22 Emerging Medtech Summit March 15th-18th

PARK CITY, Utah, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRP.io ("MRP") – Leading aesthetic medical equipment marketplace, Powered by MRP ("MRP"), announced their exclusive panel participation today at LSI's 2022 Emerging Medtech Summit on March 17th at 12:45 PM PT at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA. This interactive discussion will provide insight into the evolving Medtech Sales Landscape.

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP) (PRNewswire)

The expert panel, moderated by Scott Carson, a nationally recognized Medtech leader, and speaker in driving sales through Internet Transactional Platforms, will provide key insights for investors, CEOs, innovators, and regulatory professionals discussing Medtech sales, safety issues, distribution strategies, and critical implications of the future of the industry.

"Just as taxis were displaced (by Uber/Lyft), in 5 years, Medtech sales reps will be a memory. The supply chain is broken, and innovative Medtech CEOs need to prepare for future change of the marketplace," said Scott Carson, CEO of MRP. "The MRP team is excited to participate in the upcoming LSI USA'22 conference and meet with the most respected innovators in healthcare today."

Speakers will include: Omar M. Khateeb (Principal & Founder, Khateeb & Company and The State of Medtech Media), Cheryl Adams (Chief Strategy & Compliance Officer, MRP), Dale Koop (Chief Scientist Officer, MRP), and Ashwin Krishnan (Former Strategy Officer at Airbnb ).

According to Scott Pantel, Founder and CEO of LSI USA'22, "Bringing new approaches and insight to MedTech innovation is what the LSI USA'22 Emerging MedTech Summit is all about. MRP's much-anticipated panel, "Upending the MedTech Sales Model," will be a great opportunity for attendees to hear from MRP's experts on the future of the changing MedTech marketplace."

For more information about the upcoming LSI USA'22 Emerging Medtech Summit, please visit the LSI website: LSI USA '22

About Powered by MRP

Headquartered in Park City, Utah, Powered by MRP is a global aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. Today, MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. The company's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs and runs their practices more profitably through consultative customer service and Group Purchasing Organization (GPO)-level pricing.

About Scott Carson

Scott Carson established the first Internet distributor of new and pre-owned capital medical equipment to the healthcare industry, US Medical, Inc. He was part of the team that built the eBay Healthcare Marketplace structure and strategy and has won several industry awards, including Micro-Enterprise of the Year. Today, Mr. Carson is the CEO of Powered by MRP and he is a nationally recognized expert in driving sales via Internet Transactional Platforms.

