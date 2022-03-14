Lazydays RV Celebrates National Pet Day with Instagram Contest

TAMPA, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays RV is celebrating National Pet Day with an Instagram contest for its followers. Entrants have the opportunity to win an exciting prize to share with their pets while celebrating National Pet Day.

From March 14th-April 10th, pet owners are invited to submit photos of their pets RVing or on a camping adventure along with a caption explaining their favorite part of traveling with their pet. Entrants must also be following Lazydays RV on Instagram and utilize the #LazydaysCritterCampers hashtag in their entries.

One winner will be announced on April 11th, 2022, which also happens to be National Pet Day! The winner will receive an exciting prize to share with their pet. Full contest rules are available on their National Pet Day blog post.

A leader in all things RVs , Lazydays RV offers sales, service, accessories, and more. Their National Pet Day Instagram contest shows their continued dedication to supporting all aspects of the RV lifestyle.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

