Troutman Pepper Names Partner Sara Richman Chair of Pro Bono

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Richman, a partner in Troutman Pepper's Philadelphia office, has been named partner, chair of pro bono. In this role, a new one for the firm, Richman will be entirely dedicated to leading and growing the firm's national pro bono practice. Her appointment was effective March 1, 2022.

Sara Richman, Partner, Chair of Pro Bono, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

"I am excited for the opportunity to do this work on a national scale," Richman said. "I deeply believe that demonstrating Troutman Pepper's commitment to our pro bono program and facilitating even more opportunities for our employees to participate in meaningful and impactful work is not only the right thing to do but also essential to our current client relationships and to recruiting, retaining, and developing our legal talent."

Troutman Pepper Managing Partner Tom Cole said, "We see a real opportunity to build upon our strong legacy of pro bono work and create a re-invigorated, highly impactful pro bono practice that will add value to our communities, our clients, and the firm. There's no one better to lead this effort than Sara."

During her career, Richman, whose practice centered around counseling health sciences clients on complex regulatory schemes and representing them in government investigations and commercial litigation matters, has handled many types of pro bono matters. Most recently, she has been dedicating her time to election protection work and volunteering with the Support Center for Child Advocates, which represents children in the foster care system.

"There is tremendous value in elevating our pro bono program – for our firm, for our communities, for our clients – and it's a great privilege to lead that effort," Richman said.

Richman also is active in her local community, serving on the boards of Community Legal Services and Philadelphia Legal Assistance – two organizations that provide exceptional legal representation and advocate for systemic changes that will improve circumstances for many of our most vulnerable Philadelphians. In her new role, Richman will grow her relationships and partner with legal aid organizations around the country.

Each year, Troutman Pepper attorneys dedicate thousands of pro bono hours in support of nonprofits, military veterans, children, the wrongfully accused, and so many more. Learn more at troutman.com/pro-bono.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including construction, energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, private equity, and real estate, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP