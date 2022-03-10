Sitetracker Debuts New Integrated Tower Management Solution for Telecom Infrastructure Industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the leading deployment operations software for critical infrastructure providers, today unveiled a new solution designed specifically for telecom tower owners and operators. Sitetracker Telecom for Tower is a new specialized capability under the Sitetracker Telecom product suite that allows tower companies to effectively manage hundreds of site processes and deployments. Sitetracker solves a particularly challenging problem for companies struggling to keep up with the demands on their towers due to 5G deployment worldwide while also integrating with existing systems, vendors and partners.

Sitetracker uses best practices from its current customers which includes more than two million tower sites among the world's largest telecom companies. Designed for a complete telecom ecosystem with pre-built, intelligent templates and workflows based on decades of experience, Sitetracker optimizes collocation, site development and tenant applications. Operators can make quick, informed decisions and forecasts with powerful dashboards and analytics, while leveraging built-in maps and forms. Sitetracker also helps tower operators easily manage portfolio details from leases and CAD drawings, to photos and installed equipment.

Most importantly, using Sitetracker Connect, the tower solution can easily integrate with other companies' Sitetracker instances, and provides a portal to collaborate and interact seamlessly with vendors, sub-contractors, partners and more.

"Some estimates show that there will be over $25B in telecom and tower infrastructure deployed worldwide as 5G continues to roll-out," said Brant Carter, Sitetracker's Senior Director of Telecom Products. "The demands for new towers, space on existing towers, or needed upgrades to existing ones are creating challenges across the industry. Sitetracker streamlines tower management so operators can focus on their customers and maximize their portfolio value while still getting a big picture view of their entire business."

Tillman Infrastructure, among many others worldwide, has already used Sitetracker's Salesforce-based cloud solution to maintain real-time visibility over their tower availability and capacity, optimize the collocation and tenant acquisition process, and boost operational efficiencies for new site builds, tower modifications and upgrades. Sitetracker customers have gained upwards of 22 percent faster time to revenue, helping them achieve unparalleled business growth.

"Sitetracker has demonstrated to us that they understand the nuances, details and challenges of the telecom industry and their deployment operations software continues to offer the most innovative and complete solution on the market today," said Brian Quinn, vice president of operations, Tillman Infrastructure. "Their solutions scale, evolve and respond to customer needs."

"Investments in high-speed networks are accelerating, driven by data-hungry consumers and governments which, over the last two years have seen the need for affordable, ubiquitous, high-quality broadband infrastructure," said Mark Newman, analyst, from TM Forum. "For telecom operators and for tower companies, gaining access to new software solutions like those provided by Sitetracker is hugely important as they face their own race to deploy networks ahead of their competitors to optimize the efficiency of functions that make up the lion's share of their CapEx."

