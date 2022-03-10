Shanco Brings Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to Virginia and Maryland GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

LORTON, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanco, a leading roofing company in the Mid-Atlantic, is one of the first roofers to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in Maryland and Virginia.

"Over the years, we have looked into providing a solar option to our customers, but have been challenged with finding the right solution. When we were introduced to the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™, we knew this was the right product," said Leo Ruberto, Owner of Feazel, the parent company of Shanco. "GAF Energy has created an impressive solar solution that will not only meet the needs of our customers but is reliable and aesthetically appealing. We are proud to grow our partnership with GAF Energy and offer this award-winning solar solution."

"For us, working with Shanco is a game-changer," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "We're thrilled to support the clean energy momentum already building in Maryland and Virginia as residents reap the benefits of harnessing solar power."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: www.goshancosolarroof.com/.

About Shanco

Shanco is a one-stop shop for all home exterior needs including roofing, gutters, and windows. Shanco serves Gaithersburg, Maryland and Lorton and Richmond, Virginia. Shanco's mission is to deliver the best customer service and stress-free buying experience in the home improvement industry. Shanco is a part of 2021's Roofing Contractor of the Year team. Learn more about Shanco visit goshanco.com

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™new". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

View original content:

SOURCE GAF Energy