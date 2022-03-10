ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Affirm Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AFRM

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 P.M. EST (the "Class Period"), of the important April 29, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Affirm securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Affirm class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3161 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 29, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, on February 10, 2022 at approximately 1:15 P.M. EST, Affirm tweeted from its official Twitter account disclosing certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The tweet, which was published prior to the Company's planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading.

The tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm's second quarter financial results.

Affirm deleted the tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster – with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

On this news, Affirm's share price plummeted from an intra-day high of $83.57 per share to close at $58.68 per share, or approximately 32%.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

