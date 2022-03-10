ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Natera, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - NTRA

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) resulting from allegations that Natera may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Natera securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On January 1, 2022, the New York Times published an article calling into question the accuracy of certain non-invasive prenatal tests ("NIPT"), including Natera's NIPT, Panorama. The New York Times analyzed data and spoke to researchers to conclude that positive results from tests screening for certain rare chromosomal microdeletion disorders are incorrect approximately 85% of the time. Patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy." On this news, Natera's stock price fell sharply, thereby damaging investors.

Then, on January 14, 2022, the Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), alleging that Natera misled investors by, among other things, failing to disclose the prevalence of false positives from four of the five disorders screened by Panorama. The Campaign for Accountability complaint letter also alleged that the Company issued false and misleading statements about the accuracy of Panorama. On this news, Natera's stock price declined again, thereby damaging investors.

On March 9, 2022, market analyst Hindenburg Research published a report titled, "Natera: Pioneers In Deceptive Medical Billing". The report alleged that Natera boosted its bills through "opaque and deceptive billing practices". The report further alleged Natera "employed a dizzying array of billing deceptions to fuel sales growth."

On this news, Natera share prices plummeted $17.95, or 32%, to close at $36.80 on March 9, 2022.

