Ricoh USA, Inc. Named Winner in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

EXTON, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. has been declared the winner of the Best Cloud Infrastructure in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

The Cloud Awards (PRNewswire)

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates innovation in cloud computing from organizations of any scale and headquartered in any country worldwide.

"We were particularly impressed with Ricoh's many layers of protection, security and monitoring for their cloud infrastructure," said Richard Geary, Judge, The Cloud Awards. "It is also telling that Ricoh not only offers cloud services to their customers but uses them extensively themselves to enhance their own operational efficiency."

"This award is a testament to the effectiveness of our approach to building the digital services our customers need, especially because we experience that effectiveness ourselves," said Bob Lamendola, Senior Vice President, Technology and Head of Digital Services Center, Ricoh North America. "Ricoh's own digital footprint is built based on our team's needs, and we take that same needs-based philosophy to our customers. We understand their challenges and provide them with the quality, resilient, scalable cloud-based systems and solutions that help secure, manage, and support the information required for their long-term business success."

Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The Cloud Awards has been identifying the great organizations who create world-changing technologies for a decade now. Ricoh is a worthier-than-ever winner of a Cloud Award, taking cloud technologies to new heights. It was a real pleasure to see them come top in their category and shows how much they impressed the panel with their market-leading innovations."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full list of winners here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/.

For more information on Ricoh's IT Services offerings, please visit this page or follow the company's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2022 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2022 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are

the trademarks of their respective companies.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.