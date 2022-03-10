Raise Continues Expansion with Two Key Project Management Leadership Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raise Commercial Real Estate (Raise) announces today the hiring of Tracy Lopez, Director of Project Management, based in Denver, CO, and Larrell Olin, Director of Project Management, based in Los Angeles, CA. Lopez and Olin will be responsible for growing and building their respective teams in both construction and project management for their markets. These additions solidify Raise's commitment to providing a high-touch approach and exceptional workplaces for their clients across the country.

Raise logo (PRNewswire)

By utilizing Raise's technology platform to further advance client offerings, Lopez will lead the Raise Denver Project Management team in lockstep with the firm's brokerage team. She will be responsible for growing the team in her first year with an emphasis on creating a differentiated client experience. Prior to joining Raise, Lopez led her own consultancy practice, in addition to spending nearly two decades with JLL, providing strategic commercial real estate oversight in San Francisco's Bay Area.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Raise," stated Lopez. "From the forward-thinking approach in Raise's service and product offerings to a culture that I believe is unmatched in the industry, Raise is a company that aligns with my personal values in every aspect. I'm extremely excited to grow alongside a rapidly-expanding firm, further developing the project management side of the business while providing value for our clients across the country."

Olin will be responsible for expanding the Raise Los Angeles Project Management team and overseeing the development of new client spaces. He brings over 12 years of experience ranging from ground-up construction, core and shell retrofits, and tenant improvement management. Olin's team will focus on growing and scaling their clients' workspaces, while integrating the company's Brokerage and Workplace services in the Los Angeles market and beyond. Prior to joining Raise, in addition to general contractor and brokerage experience, Olin served in project management roles at JLL and WeWork providing strategic consulting and construction lifecycle oversight to clients in the region.

"As we see an influx of new companies, it's an exciting time to be in the Los Angeles market," remarked Olin. "Watching these teams find their voice and hit their stride, I look forward to supporting their future growth and expansion efforts to provide an exceptional client experience."

Lopez and Olin's hiring comes on the heels of the firm's announcement of its first East Coast office in New York City . Raise has high growth targets for 2022 as it expands across the country, serving clients from publicly traded companies like Palantir and Twitch to high growth startups like Notion and Envoy.

"Tracy and Larrell embody Raise's passion for culture and mission to go to the ends of the Earth for our clients," stated Kyla Brennan, EVP and Head of Project Management. "Given their background in delivering significant projects in the west, we look forward to the cross-functional collaboration and elevated service across the country for all of our clients and teams."

For more information about Raise, visit https://www.raise.work/ .

About Raise

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco with additional offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York City and Denver, Raise is a technology-enabled brokerage pairing expert brokers and workplace leaders with powerful technology to provide companies the best service in finding and managing their workplace. In just a few years, Raise has helped hundreds of leading startups and high growth companies, including Palantir, Envoy, Notion, Brex, Afterpay, and many more. For more information, visit raise.work .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raise Commercial Real Estate