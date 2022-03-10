Movano to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 24, 2022

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE), a health technology company designing devices that inspire and empower you to live a healthier, happier life, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT).

Attendees can access the live webcast here or on the investors section of Movano's website at https://ir.movano.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0989 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0921 (international) and refer to confirmation number 13726893. Attendees can also use the Call Me link, in which they will be dialed in to the conference call instantly on the number provided with no hold time. An archived webcast will be available on Movano's website approximately one hour after the completion of the event and for two years thereafter.

About Movano

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. is a health-focused technology company creating simple, smart and personalized devices designed to inspire and empower individuals on their health journey live a happier, healthier life. Movano's technology is being developed to provide vital health information, including glucose and blood pressure data, in a variety of form factors to meet individual style needs and give users actionable feedback in order to improve the quality of their life. For more information, visit https://movano.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

