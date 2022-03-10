From Just 20 Employees at the First Location in 2002 to a Milestone 20-Year Anniversary in 2022: Massage Envy Celebrates Two Decades of Excellence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the No. 1 provider of massage services in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, is celebrating 20 years of outstanding service to millions of members and continued leadership in the wellness category.

"Beginning in 2002, this brand pioneered a new way to bring wellness to millions of Americans. From a simple idea by a massage therapist, Massage Envy co-founder Shawn Haycock, this brand has grown to become the biggest name in wellness," said Beth Stiller, Chief Executive Officer at Massage Envy Franchising, LLC. "Our franchisees and their teams have serviced over 8 million members with body- and skin care services This has been an amazing ride and I look forward to the next 20 years bringing even more success."

From a humble beginning with just 20 employees at the first location in Scottsdale, Ariz., to today with franchisees being the largest collective employer of massage therapists and estheticians in the U.S., the Massage Envy brand continues to set the standard for excellence. To date, the brand's franchised locations have collectively performed more than 178 million massages and more than 13 million skin care services. In Arizona alone – the home state of the brand's corporate headquarters and 40 of its over 1,100 franchised locations – franchisees now provide well over half a million massages and nearly 100,000 facial services every year.

The brand's collective success doesn't happen without investing in industry-leading products and services. There were just a handful of offerings in 2002, but fast forward to 2022 and the Massage Envy brand now touts dozens of service offerings. This includes tech-forward services like its assisted stretch with Rapid Tension Relief, and its award-winning CyMe™ skin care line.

"A lot of people don't know it, but Massage Envy franchisees are collectively one of the largest skin care providers in the U.S. Our franchisees' professional estheticians provide great skin care services and products from top of the line, dermatology-grade providers like PCA Skin, Jan Marini Skin Research and Obagi Medical," Stiller said. "It's because of this non-stop pursuit of excellence through innovation, and our commitment to franchisees through things like providing no-cost memberships to the American Massage Therapy Association for all of their therapists, that the brand continues to thrive."

"I am very proud of how this brand just took off," said Shawn Haycock, Massage Envy's co-founder and currently the brand's Executive Director of Massage Therapy and Industry Relations. "In 2002, there was clearly a need for the Massage Envy membership model, but the brand's continued success is due to our incredibly dedicated franchisees and their employees. As a former licensed massage therapist, there is a special place in my heart for service providers. I am totally committed to helping our franchisees create opportunities for their therapists and estheticians."

"Ultimately, it's because of our franchisees and their teams that this brand has been able to grow to over 1,100 franchised locations across 49 states," Haycock said. "Whether you're still in school or currently serving as a massage therapist or esthetician somewhere else, a Massage Envy franchised location is a great place to grow and pursue your passion, and it will remain so for at least another 20 years."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

