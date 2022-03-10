GRAHAM-PELTON APPOINTS HEALTHCARE, EDUCATION FUNDRAISING EXPERTS TO FIRM

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham-Pelton announces the appointments of Jay Vogelsang, CFRE and John Zabinski, MBA as Senior Vice Presidents to support its growing client base of healthcare and education institutions.

With a long history in institutional advancement and development programs, Jay Vogelsang most recently served as Chief Development Officer of Swedish Health Services and President of Swedish Medical Center Foundation. There, he led the philanthropic program for the largest nonprofit healthcare system in the Seattle and Puget Sound area. Noted for his leadership in designing, implementing, and directing successful campaigns that range in size to more than $1 billion, Jay has also served in fundraising leadership at the University of Utah Health Sciences, Mayo Clinic, Carroll College, Montana Tech University Foundation, and Special Olympics Montana.

"I know from first-hand experience the wonderful value that the people of Graham-Pelton bring to all types of philanthropic endeavors," said Vogelsang. "Fundraisers are constantly working in an environment of significant expectations, and the perspectives offered by colleagues from Graham-Pelton can be the difference in developing a true culture of philanthropy. I am honored to be a part of this important phenomenon."

Vogelsang joins John Zabinski, MBA, who most recently served as Chief Development Officer at Wills Eye Hospital, and previously served as Senior Vice President of University Advancement and Executive Director of the Rowan University Foundation. Considered a change agent who can move organizations to new and consistent levels of success, John has also held advancement, campaign management, and alumni engagement positions at institutions including Drexel University, Valley Forge Military Academy & College, The Episcopal Academy, Saint Joseph's University, Sacred Heart Hospital, and Villanova University.

"It has long been my experience that Graham-Pelton's team of experts led the fundraising industry in both theory and practice," said Zabinski. "Their experts provide sound counsel on foundational best practices. They also inspire and elevate, meeting the emergent needs of the development profession. I am glad to now be amidst their ranks."

About Graham-Pelton: Graham-Pelton is the fundraising consulting firm chosen by leading nonprofit organizations worldwide. Our mission is clear: elevate philanthropy so nonprofits can flourish. Graham-Pelton is a member of Collegium, a broad system of best-in-class professional service firms exclusively serving nonprofits. For more information, visit grahampelton.com.

