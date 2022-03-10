Everspring Strengthens University Partners' Online Course Quality through Envision Expansion

Envision, Everspring's proprietary online teaching resource hub, equips faculty and instructional designers with tips, guides and best practices to enhance their online courses.

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, announces the expansion of Envision, a multi-media faculty resource hub featuring the latest evidence-based best practices in online learning design and instruction. This expansion ensures Everspring's partners are equipped with the on-demand, practical and leading-edge information they need to support their online teaching and deliver outstanding student outcomes.

As online learning evolves rapidly to meet student demand for online and hybrid courses, university faculty and learning design professionals require data-driven resources to help them build and deliver impactful courses that result in strong student engagement. Envision fills this need with a range of content developed by Everspring's instructional design experts.

"Everspring invests in more than just cutting-edge technology. We also invest in the people—university faculty and instructional designers—who bring learning to life online," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Envision is an essential resource for our partners to ensure a dynamic, engaging online learning experience for their faculty and students."

Just In Time Resources for Online Learning

Envision releases new and relevant thought leadership content monthly, including white papers, how-to guides and videos. Content is tagged and searchable across in-demand topic areas such as accessibility, rubrics, course preparation, student engagement, game-based learning and using augmented reality in a classroom setting.

The Envision site is organized in a "Plan, Build, Teach" framework that features searchable resources spanning each stage of the course development process. The enhanced site provides timely content for users based on their roles, topic areas and stage in the course development and delivery process.

"The meaningful working relationships we establish with our faculty partners is reflected in Everspring's high faculty satisfaction scores, which are routinely in the mid-to high-90% range," said Kathy Groth, vice president of learning design at Everspring. "Our expansion of Envision reflects the depth of our commitment to supporting the professional development of our faculty partners by making the platform more content-rich and relevant."

Everspring supports teaching excellence through a flexible faculty support model that provides robust synchronous and asynchronous support during the course development process and on-demand assistance as faculty grow in their online teaching. Envision is a powerful resource that enhances Everspring's customizable academic solutions, which include academic consultation, course development, instructional design, and faculty training and support.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

