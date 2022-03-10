Dr. David Pariser joins Vial's Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vial Dermatology CRO announced the addition of Dr. David Pariser, MD to the Vial Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Pariser is the Senior Physician at Pariser Dermatology Specialists. Dr. Pariser will share his knowledge and insights from his 40+ years as a practicing Dermatologist to the Vial CRO team and Dermatology sponsors.

Launched earlier this year , under the tag line, "The CRO Built for Sponsors", the Vial Dermatology CRO promises higher quality and faster execution of trials powered by the Vial Clinic Network of over 35 Dermatology clinical research sites across the country. The Vial Scientific Advisory Board's leading Dermatology KOLs will service sponsors in clinical strategy, regulatory strategy, trial design and overall clinical development plan pathways.

The Vial Dermatology CRO team is led by Betsey Zbyszynski as Head of Clinical Operations, Jason Shuris as Head of Sales, Janet DuBois, M.D. as Medical Director, and Justin Withers as Head of Dermatology. Together, the CRO executive team brings 100+ years of combined dermatology clinical trial experience to Vial.

Dr. Pariser stated: "I am excited to support the Vial team, along with their sponsors, as they utilize technology to advance the field of Dermatology research."

In 2009, Dr. Pariser was elected as the President of the American Academy of Dermatology and was awarded the Gold Medal of the AAD in 2017. Dr. Pariser is also a member of the International League of Dermatologic Societies, and has traveled to Tanzania on several occasions to provide patient care to under-served populations. His research has led to the publication of four textbooks and 300+ papers.

Vial's mission is to run clinical trials with faster execution and higher quality in order to bring new therapies to market. Vial has over 70 employees and is based in San Francisco, California. Vial partners with Dermatologists to support their research teams and has created a network of over 35 Dermatology clinics. The Vial network has contributed to over 150 trials for many of the leading sponsors in Dermatology having run trials across common Dermatology indications (Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Alopecia Areata, Rosacea, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Prurigo Nodularis among others) as well as many Aesthetic Dermatology indications. The clinic network runs trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

