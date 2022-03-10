Dedalus and Ibex announce a strategic partnership to bring the power of artificial intelligence to digital pathology

MILAN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedalus Group ("Dedalus"), the leading healthcare and diagnostic software solutions provider in Europe, and Ibex Medical Analytics ("Ibex"), the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced a strategic partnership to bring the power of artificial intelligence to digital pathology.

The partnership will bring the power of Ibex's clinical-grade AI algorithms into Dedalus' end-to-end digital pathology solution. This will benefit pathologists and patients through enhanced quality of diagnosis, at speed.

The increasing demand for pathology services posed by the growing number of cancer patients and global shortage of trained pathologists, leads pathology laboratories to actively seek efficiency-enhancing solutions that enable them to maintain high accuracy levels and reduce time to diagnosis.

Dedalus' end-to-end digital pathology solution addresses the needs of anatomic pathology labs and ensures interoperability with existing multi-vendor solutions, enabling a seamless, gradual evolution towards full digitization to meet the increasing demands of the healthcare system.

With over 30 years' experience in laboratory solutions, Dedalus has deployments in over 5700 laboratories globally, and has been instrumental in successfully bringing cutting-edge technologies into the laboratories to make the systems as agile, efficient, and accurate as possible.

Ibex transforms cancer diagnosis by harnessing AI and machine learning technologies at an unprecedented scale. The company's Galen™ platform has demonstrated outstanding outcomes in multiple clinical studies on various tissue types and clinical workflows. It is deployed in labs worldwide where it is used as part of everyday clinical practice.

Ibex's clinical-grade AI algorithms will seamlessly integrate into Dedalus end-to end digital pathology solution, enabling smooth workflows from a single application. The joint solution will analyse cases prior to human pathologists' review, providing decision support tools that will enable increased focus on cancerous slides and areas of interest, streamline reporting, improve laboratory efficiency, and increase diagnostic confidence.

"Dedalus is the leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe. As part of our commitment to accelerate the digital transformation in healthcare, we strongly believe in the value of artificial intelligence, specifically in pathology and cancer diagnoses. Therefore, we are proud to partner with Ibex Medical Analytics, which is a global leader in AI-powered solutions for pathology labs and cancer diagnostics," said Marlen Suller, Head of In Vitro Diagnostics Business Unit at Dedalus.

"Our AI solutions transform pathology and help physicians around the world provide on-time, quality diagnosis to patients," said Joseph Mossel, CEO and Co-founder of Ibex Medical Analytics. "Yet to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence, pathologists and health systems need AI-enabled workflows and integrated cancer pathways. We are excited to partner with market leaders Dedalus and to deliver end-to-end diagnostic modalities that improve the way laboratories work and support better cancer care."

ABOUT DEDALUS

Dedalus Group is the leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe, supporting the digital transformation of 6300 hospitals and 5700 Laboratories worldwide, processing its solutions for more than 540 millions of population worldwide. Dedalus supports the whole continuum of care, offering open standards-based solutions serving each actor of the Healthcare Ecosystem to provide better care in a healthier planet.

For more information, visit www.dedalus.com

ABOUT IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS

Ibex pioneers AI-powered cancer diagnostics in pathology. We empower physicians to provide every patient with an accurate, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis by developing clinical-grade AI algorithms and digital workflows that help detect and grade cancer in biopsies. Our Galen™ platform is the first-ever AI-powered integrated diagnostics solution in pathology and used in routine clinical practice worldwide, supporting pathologists and providers in improving the quality and accuracy of diagnosis, implementing comprehensive quality control, reducing turnaround times and boosting productivity with more efficient workflows.

For more information, visit www.ibex-ai.com

