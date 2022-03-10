Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 Earn Autotrader Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 Recognition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited and Ram 1500 Laramie are celebrating spots on Autotrader’s list of Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022, which highlights the best interiors among the most affordable new cars. (PRNewswire)

Chrysler Pacifica Limited and Ram 1500 Laramie earn honors on Autotrader's list of Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022

Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last six years, recognized for the Limited model's clever storage, connectivity and easy-access features, as well as luxurious and spacious seating and attractive finishes and materials

Ram 1500 Laramie highlighted for interior's balance of boldness and confident elegance and shield-shaped center stack that houses infotainment touchscreen and control array

"The features and quality of new-car interiors have grown by leaps and bounds over the last several years," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Even as new-car prices have increased in the last few years as a result of pandemic-induced supply shortages, car shoppers can rest assured that many of today's affordable vehicles offer interior features that were available only on luxury vehicles not too long ago."

The interior of the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited was recognized by Autotrader for delivering younger passengers clever storage, connectivity and easy-access features, while also offering adults sophisticated design, luxurious and spacious seating, and attractive finishes and materials throughout the cabin. Interior features of the Pacifica include class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and the Uconnect 5 system, which offers an intuitive user experience.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie features a standard leather-trim 40/20/40 front bench seat and six-passenger seating. Autotrader cited the Ram 1500 Laramie interior's balance of boldness and confident elegance, also noting the most striking cabin feature as the shield-shaped center stack that houses the infotainment touchscreen and control array.

To learn more about the Best Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022 from Autotrader, including pricing, photos, detailed vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-interiors-under-50000.

Chrysler Pacifica

Stellantis and Chrysler brand continue to lead the minivan segment with the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica. The first minivan to offer both gas and hybrid powertrains and still the only one in the segment to offer a plug-in hybrid, the Pacifica lineup includes the premium people-mover Pinnacle model, which features the most luxurious interior in its class. The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica delivers an athletic exterior appearance, available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, a FamCAM interior camera that features a bird's-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity and loads of comfort, capability and interior storage.

The Pacifica Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Pacifica Hybrid features a Stellantis-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine that alleviates range anxiety and delivers peace of mind to customers. Pacifica Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to hold its status as the most awarded minivan six years in a row with more than 160 honors and industry accolades. As the first to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, the Chrysler brand has innovated 117 minivan firsts, including nearly 40 minivan-first features on the Pacifica. The company has sold more than 15 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer in the past 37 years.

Ram 1500

The 2022 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque 48-volt mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and is rated at an unsurpassed 33 miles per gallon (mpg) highway, delivering up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 5 system with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional active-level four-corner air suspension.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

